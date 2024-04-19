‘What’s good here?’: Cheesecake Factory worker slams customers who ask for recommendations

A group of Cheesecake Factory workers got together and filmed a video slamming the annoying habits of restaurant patrons.

Jessica R. (@jessicar541) posted the video to her TikTok account on April 10, and it has since received over 14,000 views.

The simple video shows numerous workers from The Cheesecake Factory using the “We’re X, Of Course We Y” meme format to call out annoying behaviors that are common among customers.

“Of course I work at the Cheesecake Factory. Everybody wants 20 refills of the strawberry lemonade,” says the first worker, somewhat mixing up the format of the meme phrase. Others then continue.

“I work at the Cheesecake Factory. They’re getting their third round of bread before they know what to eat,” says a server, holding up a basket of the restaurant’s famed bread.

“Of course I work at the Cheesecake Factory. I always grab extra butters,” says another server loading up her tray with plates of butter.

“Of course I work at the Cheesecake Factory,” says the next worker. “There’s 250+ menu items, and they ask, ‘What’s good here?‘”

One particularly tired-sounding worker says, “Of course I work at the Cheesecake Factory, where you can have it your way,” as she records an order with numerous customizations and substitutions on her screen.

“Extra shrimp b*tch,” she laughs.

“Of course I work at Cheesecake Factory, where the guests sit wherever they want to sit,” says a host.

“Of course I work at the Cheesecake Factory, where they’re always calling to run hands, so I can never even go to the bathroom,” says another server.

The video continues like this for a total of one minute and seven seconds. Viewers found the post highly amusing.

“This was great,” one viewer commended.

“Y’all crazy as hell,” another wrote, to which the creator responded, “That’s how we survive the day.”

One viewer took the opportunity to air a personal grievance with the restaurant, as their comment seemed more personal than most of the others.

“Of course I work at the cheesecake factory, I’m sorry they discontinued your favorite menu item. I have no control over that and I don’t know if it’ll come back,” they wrote.

Another viewer and prospective employee of the restaurant asked the Cheesecake Factory worker, “How do you like working there?? i have my second interview next week.”

She replied, “It’s a great company. A lot of staff have been there longevity.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessica R. via TikTok direct message and to The Cheesecake Factory via email.

