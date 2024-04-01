‘Basically ran like the Navy’: Expert reveals trick to how Cheesecake Factory can cook such a large menu

Anyone who has been to Cheesecake Factory has likely had the experience of being overwhelmed by the chain’s expansive menu. The company’s website boasts that the menu contains “more than 250 items”—despite this, they insist that “we make things fresh and from scratch in each restaurant.”

Over the years, many have questioned how such a feat is possible. One internet user recently went viral for their video on the topic, showing their shock at seeing the chain’s large menu. Now, another user with industry experience has chimed in to show how something like this is possible.

“I’ve had plenty of experience in corporate kitchens, and basically how these places work is they have a large prep team, and they also have a very large refrigerator or walk-in, as we call it,” explains TikTok user Isaac (@chefisaacnyc) in a video with over 592,000 views.

“Most places that operate at this level receive two deliveries a week—most of the time, depending on the products,” he continues. “Then, they have a freezer full of products as well for things like, you know, bread or french fries—things you can’t just really replicate unless you have another operation going.”

Isaac continues by noting that kitchens like these are separated into stations, where each chef is trained in one specific area. This allows for an assembly line-like process in which many different cuisines can be cooked at once.

“Through coordination and fresh ingredients, you get really good food,” summarizes Isaac.

According to a 2022 article on the topic in Vox, Isaac’s assessment is essentially correct. Former employees report receiving extensive recipe books—in one case, a book that was “two inches” thick—that only covered a single station for which they were to be trained.

“My station alone had five cooks that would work just 16 burners,” a chef told Vox about his first experience on the line. “It was one guy calling out the guests and starting dishes. It was one guy finishing and garnishing all the dishes, and three guys just cooking. That was just one station.”

Commenters echoed Isaac’s claims.

“Cheesecake factory kitchens are basically ran like the navy LOL, separate sections for broil/grill, pasta, apps, pizza and salad are the different stations i think,” said a user.

“I work at the Cheesecake Factory & I can confirm that also everything on the menu is Fresh and almost all their sauces, dressing are made from scratch!!!” exclaimed another. “They also handbreadth her own chicken [and] they also use their own recipes, which requires them to make everything from scratch!!”

“One I worked at on a busy night had 10-15 cooks, 4-6 prep cooks, 4-5 bakers, 4-5 dishwashers, 3-4 foodrunners,” recounted a third. “it’s a big operation.”

