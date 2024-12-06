‘If she’s smart, she can find it’: Woman says new iOS update feature just made it a field day for insecure partners

TikToker Kindle Demick (@beingkindle) is dubious of the new iOS 18 update. Not because of any glaring bugs or glitches with the software. Rather, two specific new bits of functionality she thinks may pose potential security risks for users.

She documented her caution in a viral TikTok that’s accrued 2.2 million views as of Friday.

“First of all. If you have not updated to the new iOS 18…do it, hesitantly,” she warns her viewers.

Demick explains why this is the case, saying, “One: when you are on the phone with somebody. If you push a button that’s right up here,” she says, lifting her finger to the top side of the phone

According to her, the phone’s new call recording shortcut feature should be a cause of concern for folks. “You can record the whole entire conversation and it sends it to your notes,” she warns. “OK so be careful what you say.”

Remote control?

Next, she expressed that folks need to demonstrate caution with another feature in the iOS 18 update. That’s because if utilized with someone you don’t trust, they could allegedly get access to files on your device you’d rather them not be privy to.

“Two: you screen share with somebody. There’s a button that you can click or they can click, and they can control everything on your side of the phone,” she claims. “So you better hope you ain’t got nothing nasty in your phone.”

Furthermore, those who like to engage in infidelity may want to reconsider letting individuals use this feature. “And you ain’t cheating on your girl. Because if she’s smart, she can find it,” she says.

Demick says this is just the tip of the iceberg, however. “There’s so many more other things on that update. But wow…watch it,” she says at the end of her clip.

iOS 18: call recording

The newest feature, which is part of the iOS 18 update, works as Demick describes in her video. And while there have been plenty of third-party applications for both iOS and Android, this is a native feature. Apple’s historically done a great job of taking existing software and seamlessly integrating its own iterations as part of its own software ecosystem.

According to Tom’s Guide, if you want to use this new embedded functionality, you should head over to your device’s settings. From there, tap the “phone” icon, followed by “call recording.” Ensure that this feature is enabled by toggling it “on” and voila, you’re done. Then, when you’re on a phone call, you should see an icon in the upper left-hand corner of your screen. Simply tap that icon at any point during the call, and your conversation will be recorded. Furthermore, the call is transcribed via text and automatically saved to your notes application.

iOS 18: screen sharing/remote control

As per Apple’s support page, the newest update also allows access to screen sharing during a FaceTime call. Moreover, folks on the opposite end of that call can be granted remote control access to a device. Of course, these features need to be confirmed and given to the end user who wishes to relinquish control.

According to the tech giant, this feature seems to be rooted in the spirit of assistance. “During a one-to-one FaceTime video or audio call, you can remotely control someone else’s screen or allow a trusted person to remotely control yours. The person controlling the screen can help with an issue or demonstrate how to use an app.”

Apple goes on to write that only saved contacts can request remote control access to your phone. This implies that whoever you’re giving access to your phone is someone you presumably know and trust.

It’s important to note that remote control access can be stopped at any time. All a user needs to do is “tap Stop at the bottom of the screen sharing window.” If you’re the controller, all you need to do is “tap at the bottom of the screen sharing window.”

Several folks who responded to Demick’s post expressed their displeasure with Apple’s newest update. One person wasn’t too keen on having read receipts enabled with non-iPhone users.

“The read receipts with non iPhone users is WILD,” they said.

But there were also a lot of individuals who weren’t too happy with changes made to the operating system’s Photos application. “I want my photo app the way it was before,” one said.

Another wrote, “I just want my photos to be normal again. It’s so confusing.”

Some said Demick’s fears aren’t as bad as she’s made them out to be. Many pointed out that the person on the other end of the line will be notified the call is being recorded. However, Demick wrote in a comment, “My husband and I played with it. If you play music loud enough they can’t really hear it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Apple via email and Demick via TikTok comment for further information.



