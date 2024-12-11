This Chappell Roan remix has us (and a lot of the internet) shook

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Chappell Roan is the gift that keeps on giving. Her killer anthems like “Hot to Go” and “Pink Pony Club” were arguably the songs of the summer—sorry Charli and Sabrina—and while she’s sparked a lot of online discourse, Chappell Roan clearly isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

So, it was only a matter of time before one of her songs went TikTok-viral.

The sound

The sound consists of Roan singing “Pink Pony Club,” but the moment the beat drops, the introduction to the Phantom of the Opera can be heard, giving the piece of music a dramatic tonal shift.

It’s this tonal shift that makes it the perfect TikTok sound, as countless creators use it to share their own sudden, unexpected changes in mood and circumstance. This includes getting a text from someone in the past, realizing you left your room messy, and reacting to a colleague they like making a mistake versus one they hate.

At the time of writing, TikTok sound has been used 21,000 times.

Where’s it from?

@jacobsutherland The Palais Garnier was really the Pink Pony Club of Paris in the 1880s if you think about it 🤔 ♬ original sound – Jacob Sutherland

As previously mentioned, this is a remix of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and the Phantom of the Opera. The remix was made by TikToker Jacob Sutherland, who has gone viral in the past for remixes like “YMCA” and “Berries and Cream.”

Accompanying this sound, which has amassed 6 million TikTok views, is on-screen text that says: “Chappell Roan if she started getting secret voice lessons from the Phantom of the Opera in a cavern underneath the Pink Pony Club.”

The remix was originally posted on Sept. 16. The sound first went viral on Oct. 10, when it was used in a TikTok that highlighted the dichotomy between the elegant Nutcracker ballet and the show’s dancing rats.

Sound off

While Roan is yet to respond to the remix, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer of Phantom of the Opera, gave it his seal of approval. “The phantom says Bravo!” he said in a TikTok comment. “When can we get the full track?