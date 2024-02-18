‘There was def an employee coming back for that’: Woman finds boxes of sealed and new makeup at CVS dumpster

It’s no secret that we’re in a financial slump at the moment, so it makes sense that people are beginning to get creative. TikTokers like @GlamourDDive are making a name for themselves by dumpster-diving and unearthing hidden treasures that lay beneath the trash. She shares her post-dumpster hauls with her 1.7 million TikTok followers, and she even has a website where she sells some of the products she finds at a discounted price.

“So, I’m dumpster diving at CVS, and there’s a tonne of L’Oreal and Maybelline boxes here,” the creator explained as the camera panned to the dozens of makeup boxes. Many of these boxes, which included sealed makeup and beauty products, were even unopened, leading to speculation that the products were overstock after the TikToker’s local CVS closed down.

Later on at home, the creator shared a closer look at what she recovered from the dumpster, as the camera panned over row after row of foundation, concealers, lipsticks, nail polishes, eye shadows, and numerous other brand-name cosmetics.

With 5.2 million views, other TikTokers were shocked by the sheer amount of brand new products organizations like CVS were willing to throw away. “Might start dumpster-diving,” one of the most-liked comments reads. “Omg there’s so much waste,” another commenter added. “I’m glad you saved it.”

Meanwhile, a third commenter speculated that “there was def an employee going back for that,” while a fourth queried: “Are these not out of date tho?”

Along with speculating over the products’ sell-by dates, @GlamourDDive sparked debate by revealing she planned on selling a number of the items online.

“You want us to shop for your finds you got out of the garbage?” one asked, incredulous. “Why can’t they donate all that?” another queried. Similarly, a third commenter said, “I think instead of profiting off something free you should donate to homeless shelters … Keep some for yourself of course but seems really backwards.”

“You should donate this to a women’s shelter instead of trying to sell it,” a further commenter echoed.

@GlamourDDive didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.