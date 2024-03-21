‘Can we get a do-over?’: Traveler calls out Carnival Freedom cruise. Here’s why

A Carnival Freedom cruise traveler posted a viral video complaining that the ship didn’t drop them off at one of the scheduled ports.

TikToker @destinationftk has reached over 351,000 views and 1,300 likes on her video by Wednesday. She captioned her video, “Carnival Freedom was a BUST. Can we get a do-over?!”

@destinationftk starts her video by telling the audience that the cruise did not stop in Grand Turk, an island in Turks and Caicos, as it was scheduled to the day prior.

“They said that the wind was up too high for us to dock safely,” she says.

Next, she says, “Today, they done brought us through the Bahamas. But they ain’t stop.”

“We is tired of being on this damn boat,” she continues. “They couldn’t stop nowhere and let us out for a while? I don’t believe it.”

Her next complaint is that Carnival brought the ship through the Bahamas rather than taking another route.

“‘Cause you didn’t have to go this way to take us home. You could have went around,” she says.

@destinationftk tells Carnival, “I’m feeling some type of way.” She says the only thing travelers have received so far for a refund is “$16 for the taxes, the port fees.”

“We can’t even buy a drink for that,” she adds.

Then she asks, “Carnival, what is y’all gonna do? I’mma need you to check the books and see what y’all got for us because, baby, this ain’t gonna do.”

She says that she’s been on the ship “all day, every day” and has “only had one stop.”

“And I’m sad about that,” she says. “People’s was telling us how pretty and beautiful it was, and all of that stuff, and we ain’t even get to see it.”

Before ending her video, @destinationftk says she will be booking another cruise in hopes of still visiting Grand Turk.

“So what y’all gonna do?” she asks.

Viewers in the comments section gave @destinationftk tips on booking her next cruise.

“Do not choose this season again to travel by cruise, the weather is very changeable. I am from the Caribbean, the best months are between March to June and October to November,” one said.

Another viewer joked, “Dang… Carnival control the weather will ya??”

“Cruise documents ports aren’t promised. That’s why they give you the port fees back,” one added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carnival Cruise Line via email and @destinationftk via TikTok comment for more information.

In recent headlines, a traveler called out Carnival for inconsistent information at the front desk, and another says Carnival cut them off at the bar even though they purchased the drink package.

