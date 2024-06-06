‘That’s 4k a month in nyc’: Guest shows what the cheapest room on a Carnival Cruise ship will get you

Have you ever wondered what the cheapest room on a Carnival Cruise ship looks like? One guest is giving viewers an inside look.

TikTok user Ginny (@ginnydeaza) opens the door to the room she booked on a Carnival Cruise ship. “This is our humble abode,” she says, showing off the room.

First, she opens the doors to both closets, where their clothes are hanging.

“The way he unpacked is crazy,” she jokes of her partner’s unpacking skills, shutting the door.

Next, she pans over to the bed in the middle of the room and the TV perched on the wall.

Lastly, Ginny takes viewers into the tiny bathroom. Inside, a toilet, sink, and shower are squished together. “And that’s it, guys,” she concludes.

“The grand tour,” her partner adds.

In the comments section, Ginny shares how the room was on the 11th floor and was $600 for the week.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ginny via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Carnival Cruise via press email. The video racked up over 489,000 views.

The room is ideal for this type of guest

The room is ideal for guests who don’t plan to be in it that often, according to people in the comments section.

“Same room I’d get because I’m only gonna be in there about 5% of the entire time lmao I love cruises,” one viewer noted.

“i would do the same if i was spending majority of my time out doing fun things looks good enough to sleep and get ready for the day!” a second wrote.

“I mean, my dream vacation is one where I spend a majority of my time away from my bedroom anyways. looks good to me!” a third agreed.

However, others said they’d have a hard time adjusting to no natural light.

“I just wish it had a window,” one said.

“I can’t function without a balcony. But it’s a nice room,” another said.

“That’s 4k a month in nyc,” another quipped, commenting on exorbitant New York rent costs.

What type of room did Ginny book, and how much does it cost?

Ginny booked the bare-bones minimum room called the Interior Stateroom, which is available on all Carnival Cruise lines. Carnival’s website describes this room as “the most affordable cruise ship rooms ideal for sensitive sleepers who prefer quieter rooms away from activities, making it the perfect spot to curl up after a long day of fun.”

Furthermore, all rooms include a “dedicated stateroom attendant, soft, cozy linens, stateroom climate control, plenty of closet and drawer space, television, bathrobes upon request, and in-room safe for valuables.”

According to Business Insider, these rooms start at $414.

