‘Keep your old Toyotas and Lexus running’: Expert says you should reconsider buying a car with a sunroof. Here’s why

You might think you want a sunroof in a new car, but a six-minute video might make you reconsider.

A mechanic billing himself the Car Care Nut posted this video to YouTube back in July. In it, he tells of a dealership he alleges mishandled a sunroof repair while it was still under warranty. The video got new life per a TikTok version posted by creator @hagerty_fancy. That version, which went up on Nov. 7, has scored a little more than 114,000 views as of Monday.

What’s wrong with sunroofs?

The mechanic explains the saga of a Toyota Highlander owner who tried to get a loose seal on a sunroof replaced.

“It seems like every repair gets worse and worse,” he assessed. “Now it’s out of warranty and it’s here, and we’re basically about to rip the entire interior of this car apart almost … to fix something that’s so silly.”

He revealed that the backing on one corner of the tape wasn’t even removed when the seal was replaced.

“You’ll get a good chuckle out of this one,” the Car Care Nut said, as he revealed what he termed a “botched” repair.

“This is why dealerships get a bad name, folks, for real,” he opined. “No kidding. I worked at a dealership.”

He then theorized that the mechanic only gets paid an hour’s worth of work to do this repair. However, it really takes two full days to get it right. This is because it requires removing the top of the car, putting the seal in correctly, and letting it set so it will remain in place.

“So they go home to their family with 40 or 45 dollars they made in two days, working eight hours the entire day,” he says. “They end up doing this. It takes no more than five minutes to remove these two pieces of glass.”

“OK, let’s put the seal just like that. Well, I couldn’t peel the tape. I’ll be fine. Get it out of here. We’re done. That’s how this gets botched,” he said.

He also made a Part 2 video, also shared on TikTok, showing the actual repair and what it requires to do it right. (It also extends to a Part 3 and even a Part 4.)

Should I get a sunroof?

Car and Driver explored the sunroof question in detail in an archived article. The resource recommends some 2016 to 2018 models with sunroofs.

“Panoramic sunroofs allow the sunshine to enter the cabin where you’re sitting, which helps improves your overall mood, reports JCT600 Limited,” the article says. “Exposure to natural light while cruising around town or down the freeway helps drivers feel warmer and happier.

“Being able to open a panoramic sunroof instead of standard car windows produces less wind noise within the cabin so your ears won’t ache later,” it also offers. “Plus, it is more cost-effective than air conditioning. Owning a car with a panoramic sunroof helps drivers feel less claustrophobic when driving long distances.”

However, it identifies some drawbacks that don’t even figure in the potential repair pitfalls they do eventually mention.

“Although the area inside the cabin feels more spacious because of the natural light, there is slightly less headroom in vehicles with a panoramic sunroof,” it says. “During the hottest summer months, the added glass can cause the interior of the car to become warmer than cars without a sunroof. In the coldest winter months, condensation from the window may cause moisture to drip into the cabin.”

Also, a sunroof will make the car about 200 pounds heavier, they calculate, affecting handling and the car’s overall stability. They reason, “In terms of weight, you might compare the panoramic sunroof to having another passenger aboard at all times.”

The video got some commenters talking about sunroof pros and cons—and about Toyota.

“Sunroof is the most useless thing in cars to begin with,” said one.

“Glass roofs are heavy, weight in the wrong place, and heat the car, forcing more AC use,” opined another. “Bad for vehicle dynamics and efficiency.”

One contended, “Newer Toyotas no longer reliable!”

That sparked some online debate, including one who said, “Keep your old Toyotas and Lexus running… These new vehicles are more expensive and complicated to service.”

