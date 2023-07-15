‘I don’t want to take 14 calls’: Customer service employee says her WFH job is ‘easy AF.’ She still doesn’t want to do it

One woman has a simple message: Even the simplest jobs are hard to do.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 44,000 times, user “Dimples UGC CONTENT CREATOR” (@dimplessssssss215) admitted her work from home job is super easy and yet she still doesn’t want to do it.

“So far, I took 14 calls, that’s it,” she said.

Dimples showed off her computer screen to confirmed she had only received 14 calls, with an average duration of 5 minutes and 41 seconds.

“But you know what? I don’t wanna take 14 calls, I don’t wanna take no calls.”

The video’s caption made it very clear the content creator simply does not want to work.

“I start at 9:30, Thank GOD for a job but i need a permanent paid vacation,” it read.

Many users agreed with the worker’s position, especially those who also do customer service work by phone.

“I’d rather only take 14 calls my whole shift,” user Rich.Money commented.

“I can’t do these b2b calls no more,” R. Kimberley wrote. “It’s mentally exhausting. 🤦🏾‍♀️I’m praying for something better.”

Others lamented over the call volume at their jobs.

“Where I work I get over 200 calls in an 8hr work period,” one user said.

“I had 42 on Monday,” another complained. “Thought I was gonna die 😂 average is 20-25 a day.”

Many have gone viral for content about work-from-home jobs on TikTok. Users have discussed everything from how to land a position to how to get away with being lazy as a remote worker and recommendations for a high-paying gig that doesn’t require workers to speak to other people. One user even went viral for explaining how she makes $10,000 a month working three remote work jobs.

