‘I don’t work outside of my hours’: Worker promotes ‘lazy girl jobs’ that allow you to ‘close your laptop’

The United States is one of the most overworked countries in the developed world. While workers in countries like Germany work an estimated average of 1,350 hours per year, American workers log 1,750 hours annually.

Part of this can be attributed to Americans’ attitude toward work. In addition to working longer hours, Americans spend less of their days on average sleeping and performing leisure activities than other OECD nations. Additionally, while taking time off for whatever reason you want is accepted in some nations, many Americans report stress when considering asking for days off.

Per the BBC, “A 2018 study showed one of the biggest reasons US workers didn’t take time off was fear of being seen as replaceable.” This may be one of the reasons why less than half of American workers actually use all of their vacation days.

This high workload has some begging for jobs that allow them to simply do their work, then log off.

On TikTok, this has recently been dubbed a “lazy girl job”—a job that allows one to work, get paid, and enjoy life.

The idea was recently noted in a discussion-provoking video by TikTok user Gabrielle, who had previously connected the idea to quiet quitting. The video currently has over 60,000 views.

#careerswitch #overworkedunderpaid #9to5 ♬ original sound – sam @gabrielle_judge All this talk about what is a lazy girl job. Look it is not aboit getting paid for not doing your job. Its about getting a career you can do your job at and then leave. No working overtime from peer pressure. No taking on growth opportunities to barely get a raise. Its all about true work life balance. I promise you can learn more on your own experiencing life and living #corporatejobstruggles

In the caption, Gabrielle writes, “Look it is not [about] getting paid for not doing your job. Its about getting a career you can do your job at and then leave. No working overtime from peer pressure. No taking on growth opportunities to barely get a raise.”

“Its all about true work life balance,” she continued. “I promise you can learn more on your own experiencing life and living.”

Gabrielle had previously sparked discussion for telling a story about a previous job where she could determine her own salary, as well as an advice video on how to appear busy while at work.

While the idea of a “lazy girl job” is appealing, it can be easier said than done, especially if one is searching for a remote position. Those offering jobs can quickly become overwhelmed with applications, while those applying for remote positions can occasionally come to learn that the job in question is not actually remote.

For those in the comments section who actually do have a “lazy girl job,” many are thankful for them.

“Thank you for reminding me to be grateful for my lazy girl job,” wrote a user. “i don’t work outside of my hours. good life.”

“Me too,” echoed another. “im having a blast plus i can afford anything i want.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gabrielle via email.