’My rep is not dumb, nor is she illiterate’: Call center supervisor defends her worker to angry customer

Call center jobs are “not for the weak,” says a work-from-home employee. In a video with over 534,000 views posted to TikTok, the worker explains why.

TikTok user @aprettygayfem is a supervisor for a call center. In a recent video, she shows what it looks like to work escalations—and it’s quite the task.

“Ma’am, I first want to start by saying my rep is not dumb, nor is she illiterate,” the video begins. “What she advised you was actually correct, and the same thing that I’m about to advise you right now.”

“I stand behind my reps when they are right,” the TikToker states in the caption.

As the video continues, the TikToker calmly explains the rules of her contract to the customer. While it’s clear that the customer on the other side of the call is frustrated, the TikToker keeps her cool, closing the video by reassuring the caller that she is, in fact, a supervisor.

@aprettygayfem isn’t the first to share the reality of working a call center job on TikTok. Last month, a user showed what it was like to handle an escalation call before 9 AM on a Monday. Another showed themselves being verbally abused by a customer who allegedly called them 10 times. A further user simply filmed themselves crying while working at their call center job.

Back on @aprettygayfem’s video, users shared their own experiences working in similar roles.

“Called out today cos my mental health can’t with customer service anymore,” said a user. “I’m so over ppl I stg.”

“I’m soooooooo glad I don’t do this anymore,” added another.

“They be like ‘imma talk to the CEO’ like I don’t even know who that is and i guarantee he dunno me,” shared a third.

Many users commended the TikToker for her behavior on the call, citing her resolve and calmness throughout the interaction.

“I love this level of professionalism,” said a commenter. “Firm, assertive, & sure of the information you’re providing. Customers know, they just try & get their way!”

“I’m just so impressed by how chill you are,” offered a second. “I seriously could not speak that calmly if someone was being as rude as she definitely was.”

“It helps that I take nothing personally, and most of the time when I’m calm they calm down too,” the TikToker wrote in response, “but it is def hard.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @aprettygayfem via TikTok direct message.