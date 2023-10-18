‘They call and forget we’re human’: Call center worker says she has to handle an ‘escalation call’ before 9am

A call center worker has sparked discussion after sharing the issues she faces on the job.

In a video with over 76,000 views, TikTok user Ashley Williams (@heyslim498) asks viewers to “please, please pray for anybody who works for customer service.”

She goes on to say that, before 9 am, she was already dealing with an “escalation call.” Per Go4Customer, “escalated calls are customer calls that are transferred from a junior agent to a senior agent on the request of the customer.” Williams says that she is currently dealing with such a call, even though her supervisor can’t even take the call at the moment.

Williams then goes on to share her side of the call.

“Listen to me. That’s not, at all, what I informed you,” she tells the caller. “I placed you on a brief hold so I could talk to my supervisor like you asked me to, OK? Which I did, and she advised me that, to give her 30 minutes, and she will give you a call back… I can only inform you what she told me to tell you, and you have every right to have your doubts and your concerns and your frustrations for how long you’ve been dealing with your situation — which, again, I do apologize about.”

According to Williams, the supervisor later dealt with the call.

Williams isn’t the first to voice her concerns about call center work. Earlier this year, workers from the call center of Victoria’s Secret shared the issues they dealt with while working at the company, ranging from “hateful” customers to lackluster management.

In the comments section of Williams’ video, users offered their own experiences working at call center jobs.

“I will never work a call center job in my life again,” said a commenter. “It is mentally draining [and] exhausting.”

“My mental health so bad from working call center that I don’t even leave my house after my shift,” added another.

“You have to talk to people like they’re children and it’s so draining,” shared a third. “I try not to complain since I’m wfh but I honestly can do this much longer.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Williams via email.