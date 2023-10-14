Autumn means cozy sweaters, changing of leaves, and, of course, pumpkins. A woman is viral on TikTok after she revealed why she will never buy pumpkins from a pumpkin patch again. Spoiler alert: It’s cheaper at Aldi.

TikTok user Kimberly Marie Hryck (@kimberlyhryckiewicz) stood in the parking lot at Aldi. She revealed the reason why she would never buy a pumpkin from a pumpkin patch again. “I just got these massive pumpkins for $3 at Aldi,” she said, unloading three pumpkins from her cart into the trunk of her car. “The other day, my kids picked out pumpkins that were one-tenth of the size for $4,” she added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hryck via Instagram DM and TikTok for comment. The video has amassed more than 23,000 views since she posted on Oct. 13. In the comments, viewers proposed reasons as to why pumpkins at the pumpkin patch are more expensive.

“It’s mainly just about the experience when you go to the pumpkin patch,” one viewer stated.

“Yesss pumpkin patches are for the vibes & aldi is for the pumpkins,” a second echoed.

“Pumpkin patches are meant to support certain organizations though. So that’s why it’s priced higher,” a third wrote.

In addition, others revealed how much they paid for pumpkins.

“Yes we went to the patch last year and not only was it expensive to get in but 3 pumpkins were over $100 and we couldn’t leave with out any,” one user wrote.

“Yessss I grabbed 2 HUGE pumpkins for $6! Defff worth it,” shared a second shopper.

Indeed, pumpkin patches are known to sell their pumpkins at higher prices. In 2022, pumpkin prices have jumped to 15%. “Labor has gone up, water has gone up, all the materials that go into it have gone up significantly,” per Spectrum News. As a result, a 15-pound pumpkin is now closer to $20. On the other hand, at stores, pumpkin prices are projected to hit $5.24 by Halloween.

Why do people go to pumpkin patches? According to Scot Scoop News, “Many people go to pumpkin patches with their children to enjoy things such as bounce houses and paintball shooting ranges and, of course, to buy pumpkins. However, choosing the ‘perfect pumpkin’ can be difficult. Numerous fall-loving decorators around the globe struggle to decide on the best pumpkin to buy.”