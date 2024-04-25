‘You can get them for insane deals on the used market’: Car salesman shares what type of car you should buy if you want to ‘look rich’

A car salesman shared that customers should buy a Maserati Ghibli if they want people to think they are rich. And he gave customers tips on how to get the best deal for the luxury car.

Cassian Levinson of Cassian and Cars (@cassianlp) is a salesperson at the European Exotic Center in Tampa. Recently, he uploaded a minute-long video with details on the status symbol car.

Levinson gets straight to the point in his video and declares, “If you want people to think that you’re rich, buy a Maserati Ghibli now.”

Although these cars retail for around $85,000 to $90,000 when they’re new, Levinson explains that, “These cars depreciate like nothing else.”

“Now you can get them for just insane deals on the used market,” he reveals.

He pulls up one example on the green screen behind him.

“This one $23,000, only 17,000 miles,” he says, noting the car is from 2016.

“This one only $14,000, 47,000 miles,” he says, pulling up another example. “To be honest, a lot of car for the money. Though, of course, there’s a reason why they depreciate so much.”

Levinson admits, “They are pretty good looking cars, good sounding cars. It’s a V6, good power, up to 400 horsepower.” He also adds later that the car is a good performer and can go from 0-to-60 in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 178 miles an hour.

“But they’re not reliable at all,” he adds. He says the interior of the car does not reflect its $85,000 retail price.

“It is essentially just a Chrysler 300 underneath,” he says.

“I’m sorry, but anybody buying a brand new Ghibli for $80 to $90 grand is clinically insane,” he says at the end of the video.

Levinson’s video received over 98,000 views. Not everyone was convinced about his theory that the Maserati Ghibli is a status car.

“If you want people to think you know nothing about cars buy a Maserati,” wrote one viewer.

“I don’t think anyone looks at Maserati and thinks rich anymore,” said another.

Many pointed out that despite getting a good deal on a second-hand Maserati, drivers would end up paying much more on the back end for the car’s maintenance.

“Don’t do it,” warned one user. “They are going to be in and out of the shop.”

“I wouldn’t touch one with a 10 ft. pole,” wrote someone else. “A 25k Maserati has 85k Maserati repairs.”

How much does a Maserati cost to maintain?

According to Consumer Affairs, if you’re going to own a Maserati, you should be prepared to fork over a significant amount of money for maintenance costs. While most vehicles cost $650 per year in both preventative maintenance and repairs, Maseratis can cost over $1,600 in preventative maintenance alone. That’s in the first four years of the vehicle’s life. Because Levinson is talking about older models of Maseratis in his video, the maintenance cost is likely higher. To further compare, the average cost to repair and maintain a Honda is $428 per year in its first four years, according to an estimate by RepairPal and Rusnak Maserati. Even other luxury brands cost less to maintain. For example, BMWs cost, on average, an estimated $968 in maintenance and repairs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Levinson via Instagram direct message and to Maserati via email.

