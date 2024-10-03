‘I never get the lettuce!’: Customer calls out Chipotle after finding something strange in her burrito bowl

A Chipotle customer posted a viral TikTok after finding a small bug in her burrito bowl. Viewers say this comes from workers not washing lettuce properly.

Chloé (@brwnskyn.chlo) has reached over 1.4 million views on her video. She added an on-screen caption, asking, “Chiptole, wtf?”

What happened?

To start her video, Chloé records her Chipotle burrito bowl that is sitting on what looks to be her kitchen counter.

“I just got this,” she explains before pulling out her meal receipt, “Look.”

Chloé pans her camera to show viewers that the receipt reads she spent a total of $9.60 on her Chicken Salad that she bought at 1:41pm that day.

“Look at my clock,” she adds, zooming into the screen on her oven. “My clock is 10 minutes fast.” It reads 2:06pm, meaning, according to her, it was 1:56pm, only 15 minutes after she purchased the bowl.

Next, she shows the inside of her burrito bowl as she carefully focuses on the top right corner, where there is a small green bug crawling around. “What the f*ck is that?” she asks.

Before ending her video, she added an on-screen caption telling viewers, “I feel sick.”

Chloé isn’t alone

In recent Daily Dot headlines, another Chipotle customer posted a viral TikTok after her daughter found the same problem with the burrito bowl she ordered. She told viewers that Chipotle refused to issue her daughter a refund for the bowl because she “purchased [it] online.”

Viewers react

One viewer in the comments section told Chloé that the bug was due to lettuce not being washed correctly. “Restaurants don’t wash their salads ok, that’s a green worm.”

“I don’t eat the lettuce,” one added. “I ask for cheese and salsa on the side! I dissect then eat lol.”

Another said, “I never get the lettuce! They had a recall on it awhile back.”

Was there a Chipotle lettuce recall?

Food Poisoning News states that in October and December of 2015, two Chipotle E. coli foodborne illness outbreaks spread massively over 13 states.

The Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, and other investigating agencies “could not determine the origin of the outbreak as the victims were widespread, and the sourcing of Chipotle’s restaurants was also varied.”

As a result, Chipotle had to close down 43 stores during the outbreak, which unfortunately brought a bad reputation to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., “along with a 12% drop in their shares.”

Under the Reddit thread r/Chipotle, other users also recount experiences of finding bugs in their Chipotle meals.

“It gets washed twice, once before cutting, once after. Usually that gets all the bugs but sometimes they get missed,” one user wrote.

“A cold water soak and salad spinner doesn’t really clean the lettuce,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chloé via TikTok comment and direct message and to Chipotle via email.

