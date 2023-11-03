‘The pay is great but…’: Viewers find out Buc-ee’s car wash managers make $125K a year—but there’s a catch

Internet users are continually surprised by just how much one can make while working at Buc-ee’s.

For context, Buc-ee’s is a chain of gas stations, convenience stores, and mega marts that can be found throughout the southern United States.

Over the years, numerous videos have gone viral and sparked discussion after revealing how much employees working at the store can earn. In July 2023, a woman on TikTok noted that a general manager at the store can make $225,000, leading her to question how the position was not filled. A few months prior, another TikToker went viral after discovering that the janitorial staff at Buc-ee’s are paid more than she is at an office job.

Now, another user on TikTok has come forward with a warning—that Buc-ee’s job may not be as good as it seems.

In a video with over 1.5 million views as of Friday, TikTok user @baviddoughy says that he was initially amazed by the wages shown in Buc-ee’s advertisements. Specifically, he noted that the car wash manager at Buc-ee’s makes $125,000 a year.

However, upon looking up the company’s reviews on Indeed, his excitement faded.

“Just as I thought—trash,” he declares. He then notes that many complaints on the site are not about the pay, but “the work environment itself.” This includes alleged issues like having just seven minutes of break time in which employees are not allowed to sit.

Buc-ee’s currently has an average rating of 2.7 stars out of 5 on Indeed. Workers cite problems such as poor work-life balance, inadequate management, many days of work, and more.

In the comments section, some users backed up the claims made by the negative reviews shown in the TikToker’s video.

“I worked at a buccees for a few months. It’s true, you can’t sit. I did overnights so I’d sneak to just sit for a minute in the bathroom,” alleged a user.

“I remember saying out loud to my dad how I wanted to work there while checking out… the girl at the register literally shook her head at me,” added another.

That said, some claimed that a few of these allegations were either out-of-date or did not apply universally.

“I work at bucees but our state law means we have to get a 30 minute lunch,” shared a commenter. “It’s a pretty nice job tbh.”

“I work at Bucces now they [changed] the 7 minute break it’s 20 minute break guaranteed 40 hours minimum,” explained a second. “I have pto I can use when I want…most people are very nice just do your job get paid.”

Others simply said that these conditions are the reason for the high wages.

“I like when people see higher paying jobs, and they are surprised when they actually have to work more to just stay in the higher pay,” declared a user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Buc-ee’s via email and the TikToker via TikTok direct message.