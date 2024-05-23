‘False advertisement’: Woman calls out Breyer’s after buying Cookies and Cream ice cream and seeing what’s inside

Across many industries, brands and companies may exaggerate what results their product can provide, or how much of a real benefit it could have for customers.

Consumers have dedicated quite a bit of their time debunking claims made by companies and accusing them of false advertising, from supplements and the claims made by their manufacturers to the prices marked on products in-store.

But what actually constitutes false advertisement?

Under consumer protection laws in the United States, false advertisement includes deceptive descriptions of items that insinuate a product can do something it realistically cannot, or is of a higher quality. It can also include deceptive pricing, advertising a price as a discount when it is likely a price hike, and marketing a product as containing a larger amount than it does. It can even extend to claims of comparison to similar products and services from competitors.

For example, a woman who purchased a container of ice cream advertised as having cookie inclusions in it might expect to find bits and pieces of the aforementioned cookies in the ice cream product.

However, as TikTok user Erin (@erinthehotairballoon) demonstrates by digging through her purchased container of Breyer’s Cookies and Cream ice cream, there may be no cookies in sight.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but this does say ‘Cookies and Cream,’ right?” she asks in the video as she digs through the container of ice cream with a large spoon. “Cookies come with the cream? Because I only got the cream.”

As she turns over spoonfuls of the ice cream, it is solid white with no inclusions of cookies.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Erin via TikTok direct message, as well as to Breyer’s via email regarding the video.

Some viewers commented on the video that they would have found this situation personally devastating.

“Depending on the kind of day I was having I fear this could make me sob,” one commenter wrote.

“I got just mint in mint chocolate chip ice cream once!” another said. “So disappointing haha.”

“That would make me so sad,” a third commented. “I love that flavor too.”

Others shared that they had the exact same thing happen to them, and were able to rectify it by reaching out to the company directly.

“This has happened to me before! same brand!” one commented. “had to email them and they sent a coupon for a free icecream.”

“This happened to me once and I emailed the company and they send me coupons for a couple free cartons and such!” another shared.

“Happened to me with butter pecan ice cream,” a third wrote. “They sent me sooooo many coupons I didn’t pay for ice cream for a year!! Calendars and things also.”

