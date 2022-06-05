‘Be careful of these red flags’: Supplement industry worker shares misleading phrases companies use to sell products

In a viral TikTok video, a supplement industry worker reveals fake phrases that companies make up to advertise their products.

TikTok user Kailin (@kailinschoice) shared a video on June 2, a stitched response to a clip by user @annaschozer asking creators to “name one thing in your industry that the general public would be shocked to know.”

Kailin added in her caption, “I do believe supplements can be good for health but be careful of these red flags.”

In the video, she warns against four different phrases allegedly used by supplement companies that are either misleading or have no real meaning.

Some brands may claim a product has been tested by an “FDA approved laboratory,” however, she notes that the FDA does not approve any laboratories. The creator also warns against the claim that a product is “third party tested,” as she says that a brand would name the third party if there was one.

The TikToker also debunks the claim of products containing “clinically tested ingredients,” noting that although they may be tested, it’s unclear what for and whether they’ve even passed those tests.

“Just because an ingredient was tested, does not mean it’s proven to work,” she says. “Because it can be tested and proven not to be working. You see what they are doing here?”

Finally, she says “pharmaceutical grade” products don’t exist—that’s just another phrase made up by brands to offer their products some invented prestige.

The TikToker’s video has received over 4.3 million views.

According to FDA regulations, “Manufacturers and distributors of dietary supplements and dietary ingredients are prohibited from marketing products that are adulterated or misbranded.” However, brands can find loopholes through these regulations.

One viewer shared their confusion in the comments: “Would that be consider false advertisement and isn’t that illegal?”

However, another responded: “It’s not false advertisment, cause it’s true. It’s just vague use of terms to be misleading what it actually means.”

One user claiming to work in the supplement industry as well echoed her statements. “I work in supplement industry too and yes.. she’s not lying,” they wrote.

Another claimed that the skincare industry employs similar tactics to sell products. “Same concept with skincare! Dermatologist tested does not mean derm recommended!!” they wrote.

A few viewers noted that these misleading claims may only apply in the U.S., as other countries have different regulations.

“Only in USA,” reads one comment.

“Australia is governed by the TGA and it’s much more strict on supplements than in the US. Which I’m grateful for!” another TikToker claimed.

