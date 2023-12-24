Woman furious at boyfriend over their date to have Crumbl cookies

A woman on TikTok is furious that her boyfriend tried Crumbl Cookies without her—even though they’d planned an elaborate date around the experience.

TikTok user and Florida-based photographer Kristina Tracy (@kristinatracyy) posted a viral clip that’s accrued over 928,000 views since Dec. 21. In the clip, she relayed that she was betrayed by her boyfriend after the two of them agreed to try Crumbl Cookies together for the first time and even building a shopping excursion around the event.

Tracy stated how when she was at a hair appointment there were Crumbl cookies present, but she held firm and refused to indulge in them because the experience was supposed to be for her and her significant other to enjoy with one another for the first time.

However, a picture message that she received from her boyfriend shattered the illusion of mutual respect for their Crumbl date, and she took to TikTok to ask if she was in the wrong for feeling some type of way about her boyfriend’s decision to have Crumbl without her. Was she over-reacting? Or is her boyfriend essentially Brutus?

Tracy delineated her story: “All right girlies please tell me if I’m over-reacting and if I’m being dramatic. My boyfriend and I had plans to go after work today to Crumbl cookie. We were gonna make a whole little shopping adventure out of it because there’s some outlet stores by Crumbl, we’re gonna go shop around and get Crumbl Cookie, it was gonna be our thing. Mind you, I had a hair appointment this week and the hair salon had Crumbl Cookie and I purposely didn’t try the flavors because I wanted to wait for him. And he just sent me a picture of his plate with a slice of every single flavor on the plate and I’m like, so our plans are ruined. So, I guess I’ll just do my own thing tonight,” she says before hastily ending the video.

Well, if she was looking for people to corroborate her feelings of anger towards her boyfriend, then she came to the right place as there were throngs of TikTokers who were more than willing to let Tracy know that her feelings towards her boyfriend for their cookie conundrum were valid.

“It’s not about the cookies, it’s about being excited to spend time/connect with your partner and him doing that without you implies that that time set,” one TikToker wrote.

While another person was shocked someone would even think that this was acceptable behavior. “wait I’m so confused as to why he would even do that?” the user wrote.

Someone else wrote that they would be utterly furious if their significant other did this to them. “The way this would probably send me into a rage,” they wrote.

Another user penned, “Not a single bit of overreaction! We stand with you!”

For one TikTok user, the matter was very, very deep. “He cheated, plain and simple,” they wrote.

In a follow-up video, Tracy said she forgave her boyfriend him after they went on a date night together. However, she noted that they still had not been to Crumbl together. “Here he is the Crumbl cookie criminal. We did not go to Crumbl tonight, but we did go to sushi, and we did go to the kava bar for some Christmas trivia,” Tracy said.

“I understand I may not be fully supported in this decision, and I get it, I really do, but I figured we at least have to wait until after Christmas to make a final decision about boat man/Crumbl cookie criminal man,” Tracy said in the video.

Another asked if he was regretful of the fact that he ate the Crumbl cookie without her: “Was he at least sorry? Lol” they asked, and Tracy obliged them with a response, indicating that her man was indeed remorseful: “He felt so bad.”

In the comments, it seemed that some commenters softened up on their opinion of Tracy’s boyfriend: “He actually looks sweet lol,” one wrote.

In a final update, Tracy and her boyfriend are finally at Crumbl. They fist bump over a box of cookies. “Girls are so easy to please,” she writes in the caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Crumbl and Tracy via email for further comment.