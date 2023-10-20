‘I be making my boo baskets from dollar tree’: Walmart customer slams the ‘boo basket’ trend after spending $150

TikTok trends can sometimes inspire people to do things they’ll ultimately regret, like the Bird Box challenge that saw folks uploading clips of themselves purportedly driving while blindfolded, mimicking a scene from the Netflix horror film.

For one user on the platform, @icantfindmyrice, it prompted him to spend more money at Walmart than he anticipated.

“Whoever made this boo basket sh*t a trend, f*ck you. F*ck you, dude. What the f*ck? One hundred and fifty dollars. I didn’t even realize I spent, I didn’t even realize, I didn’t realize I spent that,” the Walmart shopper says in a rant that’s been viewed 1.3 million times.

He briefly shows off the Halloween-themed swag he purchased from Walmart in order to make the viral boo basket he’s been seeing others make online.

The TikToker displays his receipt in the clip as well, indicating that all of the items he purchased to put together the basket in question came out to $146.89.

A lot has been written about the trend. The National describes it as the fall equivalent of an Easter basket.

TikTokers like Luke (@lukescorno) are sharing the boo baskets they’re giving to the special people in their lives.

In Luke’s video, he urges folks to get their significant others a “boo basket.” He fills his boo basket up with fall-themed items, like scented candles, home decor items, potpourri, and a blanket, for his girlfriend. He recorded his HomeGoods shopping spree as well as his girlfriend’s enthused response to receiving the boo basket.

Commenters who responded to @icantfindmyrice’s video shared their own experiences in crafting their boo baskets. One person said they dropped $200 on making one for their boyfriend. “I spent 200 on my mans boo basket he better love me,” they shared.

Someone else seemed to suggest that the amount of money one spends on a person is tantamount to how much they care about them, writing that they spent around four times the amount the TikToker spent. “I spent over $600 on my man’s boo basket. If you love someone, money doesn’t even matter,” they wrote.

However, another remarked that they decided to head to a budget retailer in order to put together theirs. “I be making my boo baskets from dollar tree it’s the thought that counts,” they said.

One person joked that @icantfindmyrice could’ve secured himself a steep discount on his boo basket if he simply decided to purchase his items in self-checkout.

“Man i stole like 6 things still ain’t help,” the TikToker quipped in response.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and to @icantfindmyrice via TikTok comment for further information.