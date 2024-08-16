‘Everyone’s been returning’: Target worker warns customer against buying Blake Lively’s new hair products

Blake Lively has been surrounded by controversy following the release and resultant promotional tour of her new film, “It Ends With Us.”

As summarized by Alex Abad-Santos for Vox, “[Co-star and director Justin] Baldoni and Lively reportedly didn’t get along, and he allegedly ‘fat-shamed’ her by asking someone how much Lively weighed — a scene involving the two requires he pick her up and he was afraid of hurting his back. And according to whispers, he didn’t very much enjoy Lively inviting her husband Ryan Reynolds on set to direct some scenes.”

Additionally, Lively has come under fire for the nature in which she’s promoting the film; critics say that much of Lively’s promotional material implies that the film is a jovial romp, with one TikTok video featuring her saying the phrase “grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it!” However, the film contains numerous themes of domestic violence and abuse.

At the same time, Lively is promoting both her new haircare line Blake Brown, and her beverage company Betty Buzz. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked a discussion after alleging that a Target worker told her that the former product is not keeping its promises.

Is Blake Brown worth it?

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikTok user Kate Perry (@girlboss997) says, “This is a PSA—I just want everyone to know that the cool teen working at the customer service desk at Target told me that everyone’s been returning the Blake Brown haircare.”

“She said that s*** is not worth 20 bucks,” Perry adds.

In a comment, Perry elaborates about what she says happened, writing, “I was returning something and I saw the bottle of shampoo on the counter and I was like oh can I smell that?? And she goes, ‘sure but everyone’s been returning it.’”

While this alleged Target worker may have claimed that customers are disappointed with the product, reviews for the line have been largely positive.

Page Six wrote, “Overall, we were pleased with the performance — and particularly the fragrance — of Blake Brown’s first offerings. We especially enjoyed the scented lather of the shampoos and the rich, deeply moisturizing masks,” though they did have complaints about the products’ packaging.

“In my personal tests, the shampoos lathered beautifully, leaving hair clean but not stripped. The masks feel like a warm hug on your hair, adding slip, moisture, and shine without weighing strands down,” added Jenna Rosenstein for Harper’s Bazaar. “I can see these finding a permanent spot in my shower.”

In a follow-up video, Perry visits Target to check out the items for herself. She finds that most of the products on the shelf have been sold.

“My original shampoo is more than $28 so I did buy the Blake Brown for that $20s,” wrote a user. “It smells good and has been working well with my wavy hair.”

“I have used it 3 times, the nourishing shampoo and alternating between the nourishing and strengthening masks,” added another. “My hair feels great but looks just ok. Kind of frizzy & and greasier at the roots than with my L’Oreal that is 1/3rd the price.”

“I bought it and have it in my car to return,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blake Brown via email, Target via email, and Perry via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.