‘Big Lots is over’: Man shows $75.14 worth of items ringing up to 53 cents at Big Lots. Here’s how

Since 1967, the popular chain Big Lots has provided shoppers with deals on closeout and overstock merchandise.

Featured Video

However, in December of 2024, that history came to a close. As reported by Newsweek, the company announced on Dec. 19 that the chain was “preparing to commence going out of business sales at all remaining Big Lots store locations.”

This decision was not one made quickly. As noted in the Newsweek piece, the company had previously announced an asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management that appears to have failed to reach a conclusion.

For the time being, shops are still open. As noted in a recent video from TikToker @richlux713, shoppers are currently scoring incredible deals. His video has over 393,000 views.

Advertisement

How did this Big Lots shopper get $75.14 worth of items for just 53 cents?

In his video, the TikToker explains how he managed to reduce his $75 bill at the store to under $1.

Throughout the clip, the TikToker showcases the various items he managed to pick up at a steep discount, from shelves to fixtures and more.

“I bought at least $3,000 worth of these shelves and only paid about $14 for it,” he notes. He specifies later that the aforementioned $75-to-53 cent transaction was simply the first of many. The low price was achieved thanks to an employee who offered him “discounts upon discounts.”

Advertisement

“Everything must go,” he says, referring to the items in the nearly empty store. He later adds, “This is the last day it’s open. And then there’s another Big Lots that closes tomorrow. So that’s gonna be the same thing.”

For those who aren’t interested in the items currently being offered at Big Lots, the TikToker reminds viewers that they can always find an item, “buy it, and flip it.”

How long will this deal last?

This TikToker isn’t the first to note the incredible deals available at Big Lots’ closing sales. One internet user observed hefty discounts at the store as early as November of 2024.

Advertisement

At present, it’s unclear how long these closing deals will last. The company’s latest press release states that it hopes to close a sale of remaining assets by January 2025. As a result, all stores will be having “going out of business” sales for the foreseeable future.

Given this, it’s difficult to put an exact timeline on how long these deals will be available. But if one wants to secure such a bargain, they should head to their local Big Lots as soon as possible.

In the comments section, users said that the fantastic deals observed by the TikToker aren’t universal and appear to vary from location to location.

Advertisement

“We only got 25% off in Lubbock,Tx and they just told us a few days ago it’s closing,” said a commenter.

“No I was at mine 2 days ago and the furniture was marked up with 10% off and the rest of the store was 5%,” added another. “some stuff was excluded in general.”

“When i went to the big lots in my town when it was closing not everything was even on sale and the things on sale were like 15%,” echoed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Big Lots and @richlux713 via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.