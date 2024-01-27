‘That’s so unsettling’: Best Buy customer comes in with daughter and asks worker about iPad purchase. Things take an odd turn

In an unusual incident at an electronics store, captured in a TikTok video with over 191,000 views, a Best Buy worker, Dallas (@dallas_ponzo), recounts an odd interaction with a mother-daughter duo interested in buying an iPad. Infused with mystery, the video leaves viewers curious about the daughter’s unspoken words.

The episode begins routinely, with the mother and daughter entering the store and inquiring about iPads. Dallas guides them to the display area and subsequently assists them at the mobile desk. When they return, the daughter asks, “What’s the cheapest iPad you guys have?” Dallas points out the 10.2-inch 9th generation iPad, priced at $349. However, a mix-up occurs when the daughter mistakes the Apple Pencil’s price tag for that of an iPad, leading to Dallas correcting her: “No, it’s $349.”

As the mother examines various models, the daughter’s behavior becomes peculiar. She looks at a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and asks her mother, “This one’s $3?” Correcting her again, Dallas says, “No, it’s $349.” The mother decides on the iPad Pro with cellular service but steps away to answer a phone call. Seizing the opportunity, the daughter approaches Dallas, requesting a private conversation, whispering, “Can I ask you something over there?”

Dallas, taken aback, agrees, but before they can talk, the mother returns, preventing the daughter from revealing her secret. In an awkward silence, the mother concludes, “Alright, let’s go check Costco,” and they leave the Best Buy store. The daughter’s unexpressed thoughts remain a mystery, leaving the Best Buy worker and the viewers to wonder about her intentions.

“Comments being like ‘she liked you.’ Me thinking much darker,” said one commenter. A person replied, “Same. Being trafficked, abu$e, kidnppd etc.” “That’s so unsettling,” expressed another commenter.

Another commenter wrote on the weird Best Buy interaction: “I’m hoping there wasn’t something fishy going on and that she was gonna ask for help getting away from the “mom” ):.”

There are ways to know if a person is being trafficked, as some commenters considered, but there’s no video or other information to indicate that the interaction was anything more.

Dallas regularly films his workplace interactions and boasts more than 269,000 followers.

The video concludes with the Best Buy worker expressing concern for the daughter’s well-being, adding an emotional layer to the intriguing story. The incident, laden with unspoken words and unanswered questions, captures the attention of TikTok users, making them ponder the possible reasons behind the daughter’s peculiar behavior.