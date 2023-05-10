‘Bed Bath & Beyond scamming til the bitter end’: Customers mock Bed Bath & Beyond for closing sale prices

In April, home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and announced that it would be closing all of its remaining stores.

To clear the locations, the chain placed closing sales on remaining merchandise, advertising a range of deals. One TikToker’s foray into their local Bed Bath & Beyond to check out the prices shows an item was actually raised in price for the closing sale.

Posted by user @kikntiger, the video shows a price sticker on an advent calendar that appears to be stacked on top of another one showing a lower price.

“By now, everybody knows Bed Bath & Beyond is closing, so I went there today and thought, ‘Hey, I’ll check out these sales they got going on, see if I can find something,'” he says in the video.

He shows the item priced at $35. However, after peeling back the sticker, he finds another price listed at $10.50.

“Look at this nice advent calendar, $35, no returns,” @kikntiger says. “There’s something underneath here. What is it? Oh, it’s $10.50. See ya later, Bed Bath & Beyond.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond via email regarding the price increases, as well as to the poster via comment on the video as other methods of communication were unavailable.

Viewers shared what they had seen of their local Bed Bath & Beyond stores’ closing sales.

“One by me was 10-30% off thats not going out of business mark downs,” one commenter wrote. “That’s a labor day sale.”

“I went in, took a roomba, asked the employee if i could just have it for free, she said yes and gave me a bag,” another said.

“I went 2 days ago and ours had comforter/sheet sets for $229,” a third claimed.

Some viewers suggested that the liquidation sale was not being directly handled by Bed Bath & Beyond, but that a third-party liquidator was setting the prices.

“This is what companies do when they file bankruptcy,” one commenter wrote. “A firm comes in and raises prices ‘discounts’ the items to make money on the way out.”

“I could be wrong but I think the inventory is handled by a third party liquidator at this point,” another claimed.

“Not a scam the stores were bought by liquidation companies and took off promos,” a third added.