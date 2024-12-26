‘I’m SO in’: Woman shocked when 2 Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers cost $40. Then she learns there’s a hidden feature

A Bath & Body Works customer was shocked after discovering the cost of a hand sanitizer case at the store. But after further investigation, she realized it had a hidden feature.

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 2.7 million times, user Doryyytoe (@Doryyytoe) shared what she found.

It may explain why the item was so expensive.

The Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer case’s special feature

In the video, the woman explained that she went to Bath & Body Works to get the popular hand sanitizers sold by the store.

However, she was shocked after just a few hand sanitizers and cases cost about $40.

“I’m like, ‘what did I buy that was $40 right now?’” she said. “I literally got a tiny little bag of stuff.”

She looked at her receipt and noticed one item cost more than the others. It was a little croissant hand sanitizer case.

The case also had a tag that said “I make a sound.”

After squeezing the sanitizer case, it began to play a French-inspired tune.

“That is why,” she concluded.

The TikToker’s profile is dedicated to sharing bags and accessories that she likes and recommends.

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers (and carrying cases)

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers are currently on sale for $4.25, discounted from the regular price of $8.50.

The store’s carrying cases cost between $1.95- $14.95 depending on the style.

Many posted to TikTok about the store’s croissant-style carrier.

It is not currently for sale on the Bath & Body Works website. The Daily Dot reached out to Bath & Body Works by email for information about the cost and availability of the product.

In the video’s comments section, some felt like the extra feature justified the price.

“I was like 12 dollars?! Absolutely not. But once the music played. You know what? Hell yeah. Yeah,” user amanda wrote.

“Worth it and I’m on my way to bath and body works thanks,” user GACHA.

“A croissant WEARING A BERET playing French cafe music. I’m SO in…” user thisjadedgirl agreed.

“You know I think it’s worth it,” user Dontcarekay wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Doryyytoe via email for comment.

