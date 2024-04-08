‘You will get banned if they catch you doing this’: Guest warns Disney travelers about lying to the DAS program

A Disney traveler posted a viral video urging guests not to lie to the Disability Access Service program. She says it can get you banned from the park permanently.

Stephanie (@stephpetersautismtravel) has reached over 402,000 views and 12,000 likes on her TikTok as of Monday. Stephanie is a travel advisor that specializes in special needs travel.

To start her video Stephanie says, “You will get banned if they catch you doing this.”

Stephanie begins to explain Disney’s Disability Access Service program known as DAS, and says that it is a “system in place for guests with disabilities.”

“You can actually get banned from Disney if they catch that you have lied during the DAS sign up process,” she adds.

Next Stephanie says she will read “what Disney’s exact verbiage is regarding the ban.”

“If Disney determines that any of the statements a guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the guest will be permanently barred from entering Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland resort, and any previously purchased annual passes, magic key passes, tickets, and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded.”

Stephanie says, “Basically, if you don’t need DAS, do not apply for DAS.”

Before ending her video she adds, “It’s really a disservice to those who truly need that system in place, and you will be potentially banned from the Disney park.”

Viewers in the comment section agree with Stephanie and share their fears with Disney’s DAS if guests continue to lie.

“I don’t want Disney DAS to end up like universal. But my condition isn’t going away. I wish I could apply for a perm DAS,” one added.

A user responded to this comment explaining that Universal set policies that make you “provide medical diagnosis to a third party company and they have to approve it. But just because they approve it doesn’t mean universal will.”

“Universals’ systems has so many hoops to jump through,” one adds.

Others address that an overflow of guests lying to DAS can take the spot of those with true disabilities. “I was denied Das bc I was told my T1D didn’t qualify… I fell out in line waiting in the heat. My $10k trip turned into $300k bc 5 nights in icu. Wish it wasn’t up to a CM and their mood.”

“We went to the magic kingdom the last 2 summers. My grand daughter has autism, the first year we didn’t know about DAS and we only lasted half a day. Second year it made a huge difference,” a different user said.

Stephanie told the Daily Dot via email, “there are certain travel advisors who specialize in special needs travel and specialize in the DAS system. My agency specializes in these and provides additional support for individuals with special needs such as quiet place maps, social stories, weekly schedules, first/then charts and more.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Disney via email.