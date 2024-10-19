‘We don’t have blackberry filling’: Woman blasts bakery for ‘ruining’ her surprise gender reveal. It backfires

From explosives gone wrong to live alligators making the guest list, gender reveals frequently stir up buzz on social media. But one woman—taking a more laid-back approach to finding out her child’s sex—still managed to come under fire after blasting the bakery who “ruined” her gender reveal.

In a video with over 1.7 million views, TikToker Morbid Mama (@morbidmama7) shares a voicemail from the bakery she had commissioned to make a cake for her gender reveal.

She says that she delivered the gender results in a sealed envelope from her doctor, instructing the bakery to keep it a secret and to fill the cake with raspberries for a girl and blackberries for a boy.

The voicemail message says, “You ordered a single lemon with blackberry. We don’t have blackberry filling.”

The caption reads, “Imagine paying $$, walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, curating a whole special, intimate moment with you & your partner… just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail… thanks… if my eyes are red it’s cause I’ve been crying all morning.”

Viewers react—but not in the way she expects

While the TikToker may have expected viewers to sympathize with her frustration, many express quite the opposite.

“Why didn’t you have a gender keeper?” one asks. A gender keeper is a trusted loved one who knows the child’s gender before the expecting parents. This person typically organizes the gender reveal celebrations to ensure the parents don’t find out ahead of time.

“I’d be so happy if something this small was my biggest inconvenience,” another says.

“Ngl, I dont think the baker is paid enough to care about this,” a third adds.

The video also made its way to X, where other users commented insults like “grow up” and “I don’t give a [expletive].”

However, other viewers bashed the bakery worker for not being more careful with her wording in the voicemail.

“No, because why couldn’t she just say, ‘Can you give us a call about your order?’” one exclaims.

The whole story

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shares more details about the spoiled gender reveal.

She says that as soon as she was given the results in a sealed envelope, she went to the bakery and consulted with one of the bakers, who was excited to participate in their gender reveal.

“They knew that it was a gender reveal. They told me they wrote in the notes, ‘It’s a gender reveal. Customer does not want to know what’s inside the cake,’” she explains.

To avoid any back and forth, the TikToker says she told the baker to put any red fruit if the gender was female and any blue fruit if the gender was male.

“The point is I didn’t want to find out from some stranger. I wanted to find out with my partner,” she says.

She says that she immediately called the bakery back in tears and demanded a refund, which was granted.

The follow-up video seems to have brought more viewers to the TikToker’s side.

“This is so valid, especially because you never said it had to be blackberries!! I’m sorry this happened :(,” one writes.

“Your 1000% valid and that voicemail,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morbid Mama via website contact form and TikTok direct message.



