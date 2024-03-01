‘As a former Enterprise employee… don’t do it!’: Car salesperson shares what type of car you need avoid when car shopping

Despite their affordability, some people aren’t the hugest fans of purchasing cars that rental companies have used, and one woman is unabashedly listing her grievances.

In a recent TikTok video, creator Ash (@ashxautos), who calls herself "your fav car sales girl," jam-packed her complaints in a nearly 25-second video.

“Here’s why I would never buy a rental car as a car saleswoman—No. 1: Just ew,” Ash said, feigning disgust.

Her main complaint is that people tend to not care as much about rental cars, and she feels people drive them like “maniacs.”

“Like are they even maintained? Like, who’s been in it? Where has it been?” Ash said. “Enterprise, Hertz, come for me if you want to. I want all the smoke. ”

According to NerdWallet, most people may be attracted to purchasing a rental car because there’s less haggling for the price than going to a car dealership. Rental car companies usually sell cars when they want to update their fleet. A downside, though, of purchasing such a car is high mileage and not a clear history of who’s driven the car.

The majority of commenters seemed to not agree with Ash, with many recounting rental car purchases they’ve made.

“I worked at a rental car place in college, believe it or not they were well maintained. Well everything except the mini vans lol,” user Justin (@jusdoeswhat) said.

“I bought my 2014 sonata 6 years ago. no problems it had 48,000 miles on it and was a rental,” user Alex Nicole (@alyxxx28) said.

“In 2020 my dad got me my first car from Hertz and it was the best deal,” user @happy_harry33 said. “Fifteen thousand miles on a 2020 Toyota Corolla for $15,700! Only minor paint damages.”

According to Enterprise’s website, used rental cars available for purchase in Austin, Texas, can range from less than $15,000 to $75,000.