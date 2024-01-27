‘No one’s mad at me or anything’: Autistic woman shows what happens when she orders room service for the first time

A TikTok creator who frequently shares videos of her daily life with autism posted a viral video ordering room service for the first time.

Paige (@paigelayle) has 2.7 million followers on her TikTok account. Her viral video has reached over 14.2 million views and 2.8 million likes as of this writing.

Paige has an on-screen caption on her video that says, “autistic ordering room service for the first time.”

She begins her video explaining that she’s at a hotel and that she really likes breakfast, but she’s never called and ordered room service before.

“But I think that I can,” Paige says.

After looking through the menu, Paige says, “All I have to do is I can dial the star, and I can say what I want, and then they’ll send it to me.”

She prefaces and says, “I’m autistic if y’all are just seeing this for the first time.”

“So this is weird,” she adds before nervously putting her head into her hands.

Next, Paige begins a trial run with herself before picking up the phone to order.

“I’m gonna say, ‘Hi,'” she starts, “‘Could you send a yogurt parfait up to room 3003?'”

Then she says, “I bet they’ll say, ‘Yes ma’am,'” and then she’ll say thank you, “and that’ll probably be it,” she adds.

Paige takes a few deep breaths and says, “Yogurt parfait, that’s all I want,” before pressing the dial button.

As the phone rings, Paige throws her hand over her mouth and looks at the camera in fear.

“Hi, I was wondering if you could send a yogurt parfait up to room 3003 for me this morning?” Paige asks with a smile on her face.

“Anything to drink?” the room service attendant responds. Paige asks for a coffee and then says, “Thank you so much,” before hanging up the phone.

While processing her emotions, Paige leaves the camera frame for a few seconds.

“I did it, and it’s coming, and it was easy, and it’s fine,” she says happily. “And no one’s mad at me or anything.”

But Paige adds, “Ugh, that was awful.” Before ending her video, Paige films herself sitting at a table, smiling with her yogurt parfait.

Viewers in the comments section thanked Paige for being vulnerable with her viewers and sharing her experiences online.

One comment with over 118,000 likes says, “the progression from ‘anticipatory panic’ to ‘perfect execution’ and finally ‘post-mental breakdown’ was so real I relate.”

“This exhibits the amazing switch to masking that so many of us do,” another comment with over 27,000 likes says.

One viewer told Paige, “he went off script and you still handled it like a champ.”

Paige frequently uses her TikTok platform to show what life can be like through her lens, creating bonds with her viewers that relate. She has a featured playlist on her profile titled “autism in girls” and another titled “talking tips.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Paige via TikTok direct message.