‘Cheddar’s would never’: Applebee’s customer orders $19 Four Cheese Mac & Cheese. Then she sees her meal

An Applebee’s customer says she was so excited to order the restaurant’s Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders—that is until she received her meal.

Sophia Fields (@sophia.fields7) called the restaurant out on her TikTok account, where she posted a video of the offending pasta plate. She addressed Applebee’s directly in the caption and compared it to its competition, saying, “Whattt is this! I know one thing Cheddar’s would never!”

In the video, the TikToker first presents a photograph of the dish she ordered. The picture appears on the restaurant menu, which describes the dish as “A sweet and savory four-cheese penne mac & cheese topped with Applewood-smoked bacon and crispy chicken tenders tossed in honey pepper sauce.”

However, the plate this customer received looked a lot different than the food advertised on the menu.

“Look at that,” Fields says, referring to the picture. “That looks good. Oh my god, I wanted to eat it so bad.”

She then pans her camera down to the mac and cheese that she actually received. It is a far cry from the photo, with thin chicken tenders and dry penne pasta that has a light layer of sauce.

“This is dry as hell,” Fields complains, adding, “Where is the four cheeses? I think they left off about three.”

She points out that some of her pasta appears extremely dry.

“These noodles haven’t touched a sauce,” she laughs incredulously.

Viewers are unsurprised by the lack of cheese

Unlike Fields, other Applebee’s customers were not surprised by the subpar mac and cheese dish.

Several other commenters remarked on the lack of cheese, with one person asking, “Where is the 4 cheeses?”

“I have also been disappointed by the SAME meal… it was cold asf too,” claimed another viewer.

“Got this on valentines day and said the same thing! Leftovers was even worse. I wanted my 4 CHEESES!” shared someone else.

However, one commenter did go to bat for Applebee’s.

“You have to mix it together,” they informed Fields.

Fields later uploaded another video, in which she doubled down on her review. “Mix what?” she asked the commenter in the on-screen caption. “Chicken and noodles[?]”

In the video, the customer stirs the food around and admits that there was a little more sauce under the pasta. But, she maintains that it’s still very different from what the restaurant advertises.

“Four cheeses my [expletive],” Fields says at the end of the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fields via TikTok direct message and to Applebee’s via an online contact form.

