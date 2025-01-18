‘Laughing in Android’: Woman wears Apple Watch to take the trash out. Then she takes a look at it

An Apple Watch user was surprised to discover her watch disappeared while she was taking out the trash. Viewers tried to offer up an explanation.

In a viral video with over 290,300 views posted on Jan. 15, TikTok user VALidIdentity (@validientity) showed off the watch’s wristband.

“Taking the trash out,” she said. “I’m sorry, excuse me. Where is my watch?”

When the TikToker zoomed into the watch, its screen appeared to be missing.

Can Apple Watches detach from their wristbands?

In the video’s comments, some reported having a similar experience.

“That has happened to me twice! The battery swells and pops off the screen,” a user echoed.

“Me but mine was randomly shattered??” another wrote.

“That happened to me once, but it was while I was moving,” someone else wrote.

Others offered up insights about what may have happened to the watch.

“Your battery swole and it popped out. If you find it take it to Apple they will get you a new one. Happened to me,” one user stated.

The revelation led some to express gratitude for Android devices.

“Laughing in Android,” another user said.

Apple Support can help

In Apple’s community board, a user reported a similar incident with an Apple Watch.

“Can you help? My Apple Watch screen fell off. It was charging and the screen just popped off!” the user wrote.

A user on the forum responded with advice:

“Your picture suggests the screen has debonded without breaking the glass. DIY repair is not really an option, and it is possible the battery has swollen to force the electronics module to pop off. Treat it gently, don’t meddle just contact Apple Support for advice and repair options,” the user wrote.

Apple’s warranty may cover issues caused by expanded or swollen batteries. Contact Apple Support for coverage details.

The Daily Dot reached out to VALidIdentity by Instagram direct message and comment and Apple by email for more information.

