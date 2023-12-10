‘Why don’t they donate things?’: Customer dumpster dives behind Anthropologie, is shocked by what all she finds

An expert in salvaging items thrown away by retailers—more colloquially known as “dumpster diving”—found some worthwhile items by checking on what Anthropologie workers had discarded.

The content was delivered by the GlamourDDive account (@glamourddive), with the video posted last Sunday getting more than 2.7 million views in a week.

The creator, named Ella, starts by saying, “I’m dumpster diving and there’s an Anthropologie here. There’s a couple of bags and it looks like there’s some good stuff.”

She then sorts through the items, which include a snow globe, a 14-carat gold-plated necklace allegedly worth $50, a picture frame worth $45 intact with broken glass, a perfume bottle worth $90 intact (though, shown here, only about 3/4 full), and an assortment of makeup. She also found some high-quality hand towels that looked to be in perfect condition.

The video was indicative of past content by the creator covered by the Daily Dot. Those also include a haul from Victoria’s Secret that included lingerie and a pajama set (from a store where one employee noted clothing “expires like food”), a Bath & Body Works treasure trove apparently worth at least $5,000, and a TJ Maxx assortment of fall decor.

Commenters had thoughts about what Ella found at Anthropologie.

“Am I the only one who thinks Anthropologie stuff looks like such useless junk?” one opined. “LOL but great find regardless.”

Someone else enthused, “That perfume is one of my favorites! It’s like a moody fruity and smells so good!”

“I worked at Anthro,” another shared. “If something was slightly damaged we had to throw it out and ruin it even further beforehand. Like shatter it.”

While a few commenters were inspired to try out dumpster diving outside retail stores based on their reactions to Ella’s haul, one cautioned about the spotlight that she was putting on the practice.

“Shhhhh it’s word of mouth in dive world,” one cautioned. “Otherwise we get locks on the dumpsters.”

But the videos aren’t just posted to show aspiring dumpster divers what’s possible. Those curious to see what’s available can visit the creator’s site at GlamourDDive.com and shop for the salvaged items.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Ella and Anthropologie via email.