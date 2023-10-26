A woman found a “hidden jackpot” of Bath & Body Works items while dumpster diving, including candles, soaps, and lotions.

TikToker Ella (@glamourddive), who has more than 1.4 million followers, is devoted to documenting dumpster dives at various stores, with an emphasis on beauty products. In the TikTok, which has more than 4.5 million views, she finds what she suggests is an employee “stash” of products in the dumpster. This includes dozens of Bath & Body Works candles, lotions that appear full, perfume, hand soap, and body wash.

“As a B&BW employee I don’t think I was supposed to see this lol,” said one commenter.

“I use to work for Bath & Body Works it’s crazy how much stuff is thrown away & we couldn’t have any of it..smh,” said another.

It’s possible these items were expired or returns; the company claims it offers returns on products that “are in new, gently used or defective condition (due to materials or craftsmanship).”

A commenter estimated that her haul was worth around $5,000, though others said more. Ella usually takes her finds and sells them on her website, but the Bath & Body Works haul is sold out.

Bath & Body Works has been called out on TikTok for its wastefulness before, but Ella’s account shows the scope of how much companies throw out. She’s also documented dumpsters full of food tossed from Five Below, Apple products, TJ Maxx accessories, and hauls from Ulta and Lululemon.

Ella’s account is part of a bigger resale community on TikTok centered on dumpster finds; there are multiple accounts that document dumpster dives for various products, including Bath & Body Works.

Over the summer, Ella documented a nighttime Bath & Body Works dive, and was stopped by a security guard, who recognized her and asked to see what she found.

“I might start doing like you maybe,” he says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ella and Bath & Body Works via email for comment.