‘I’m at $3,600 and counting’: Woman uses hack to try and get $15,000 in travel vouchers after American Airlines overbooked flight

An American Airlines traveler posted a video explaining how she is working to amass $15,000 in travel vouchers after an overbooked flight.

TikTok user Susan Berry (@berrycreativeface) has reached over 37,000 likes on her most viral video. In the caption, she wrote, “I live here now and my full-time job is collecting $1,200 vouchers daily from @American Airlines, I’m up to $4,800!”

In her 5-second clip, Berry is standing in the airport with headphones on, holding a stack of travel vouchers in her hand. She lip syncs to an audio that screams, “Oh my god! I’m never leaving… I’m never leaving.”

She also added an on-screen caption that reads, “When you find out there’s no limit on receiving travel vouchers from American Airlines. $10,000 here I come!”

How she received the vouchers

Berry mentioned in a previous post how she received the vouchers and asked viewers what steps she should take next.

Additionally, she explains that American Airlines had overbooked the same flight she booked to Philadelphia until two weeks from when it had been scheduled. “They need someone to volunteer to stand by for the flight until then, and everyday they get $1,200 in travel vouchers,” she says.

At the time she took this video Berry said she had already saved up $2,400 as she chose to stand by twice.

“I’m like literally considering…should I just stay doing this until Aug. 15, and just get like $14,000 in air travel?” she asks.

Viewers encourage Berry to keep going

Viewers in the comment section encouraged Berry to continue on stand by, leaving comments like, “$14,000 is INSANE,” and “Yes you should totally do that. It sounds like a much better story.”

One said, “Yes girl!! Keep going to $15k!!”

“I just found this little series, I’m invested … get it girlllll,” another admitted.

As Berry continued to post videos while on her stand-by journey, she posted vlogs of what kept her busy during her time alone, and named it “Camp American Airlines.”

By Aug. 15, Berry posted an update video back at the airport. The video shows her using the first of her travel vouchers she received.

“Guess where I’m going?” she asks. “Here’s your clues, Elvis, loud noises, money.”

“First class?” a viewer asked Berry in the comment section.

She responded, “No way. I’m trying to make these vouchers last!”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Berry via the TikTok comment section and email and American Airlines via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.