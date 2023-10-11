‘Normally $119 a year’: Amazon Prime member shares PSA on free Grubhub+ and other perks

Amazon Prime membership comes with perks that many may not be aware of, and one TikTok user has gone viral for sharing them.

In a TikTok video that has racked up 1.5 million views and over 128,000 likes as of this evening, user @dealcheats shared the little-known freebies that come with the online retailer’s membership.

One of the perks is a free year of Grubhub+, which typically costs $119. The TikToker explained that means Prime members don’t have to pay for delivery during that time period and also get access to limited-time deals and specials.

Apparently, the membership also comes with free unlimited, full-resolution photo and video storage up to 5 gigabytes from Amazon Photos. Plus Amazon Prime gives members free tickets to “exclusive screenings of movies,” @dealcheats said.

The TikToker concluded her video with a final piece of wisdom.

“Also, if you wanna take advantage of Prime Day coming up next Tuesday and Wednesday, you do have to be a Prime member,” she said. “But if you don’t wanna spend money on Prime membership yet, you do have a free 30-day trial linked so you can still join in on the Prime Day fun.”

Prime Day is occurring this week, Oct. 10 through 11.

In the comments section of @dealcheats, many welcomed the user’s tips and even provided others that were not mentioned.

“You also get TWO free ebooks from a selection of unreleased books,” user Chuu (@chuu.bibi) said.

“Don’t forget about the prime reading a free ebook every month and prime gaming,” user Selena Garcia (@selena_g86) said.

According to one user, low-income members even get a discounted price for the membership.

“Also if you have Medicare or use EBT you will only pay $7 not $14,” user @parfuumee wrote.

Countless websites have published lists suggesting the top deals during Amazon’s Prime Day. New York Times’ Wirecutter reported their are countless tablets, laptops, home essentials and fitness goods. The Washington Post noted that big retailers like Target and Best Buy are also getting a head start on the holiday shopping season, kicking off some of their big sales this month.

“Retailers, understanding their consumer and understanding their fixed budgets, are trying to get a bite out of that holiday shopping sooner rather than later and maybe get little bites over a longer period of time,” Natalie Kotlyar, a retail analyst at BDO, told the Post.