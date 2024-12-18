‘Walked through the neighborhood’: Woman’s Amazon package gets lost. Amazon tells her to go look for it

Now that Amazon makes up around 40% of e-commerce sales, customers have become accustomed to a certain kind of online shopping experience. When ordering from Amazon, shoppers expect their packages to be delivered right to their door and, if they’re a Prime customer, for that package to arrive incredibly quickly after it’s been ordered.

That said, like any company tasked with delivery to someone’s house, issues can present themselves. For example, some users have complained that their “new” items arrived with clear signs of previous use. Others said that their packages arrived broken, or that their delivery driver placed their package in such a way that it obstructed the normal function of their door.

Now, a user on TikTok is calling out the company after her package got lost—and Amazon’s response was, allegedly, for her to search for it herself.

Why did Amazon tell this woman to look for her own missing package?

In a video directed at Amazon with over 11,000 views, TikTok user Valencia (@msveegc) makes a statement to the company.

“When I order something and you say it has been delivered to my front porch, and I come to your site and say I did not receive it, don’t tell me that I can go look on other porches,” she says. “I gave you my address, not other porches. I didn’t have my package delivered to the neighbor’s house or to other porches”

She goes on to say that Amazon drivers should be sure that they’re dropping off the package at the correct house—a task that she says should be simple, given that they have the correct address on the package and that many deliveries are performed during the day.

“These people that have been hired to drop these packages off, get it right,” she states. “It’s broad daylight—how can you not get the right address in broad daylight? Come on, now. It’s just ridiculous.”

To conclude, Valencia threatens to cancel her Prime subscription, as “this package was supposed to be here yesterday.”

So where was her package?

In a follow-up video, Valencia says that she was able to find her package.

“I walked and saw it sitting on the wrong front porch,” she says.

However, even though she found the package, she suspects that the Amazon driver may have known they were delivering the item to the wrong house.

“Normally, they’ll leave you a photo to show you what door they dropped it in front of. But they didn’t leave a photo,” she says. “Why not follow that protocol? I believe that they felt they were in the wrong spot and just left it, because normally, I get a picture.”

For Amazon’s part, the company suggests a 6-step process for finding a missing package that has been marked as delivered. These steps include things like checking your orders online, searching around the delivery area, asking your neighbors and other members of your household, and, if all else fails, contacting the carrier.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Valencia said that Amazon had not reached out to her since posting her video and that this has happened to her before, hence her frustration.

As far as how Amazon can prevent this in the future, Valencia says she isn’t sure.

“Amazon is a multinational company. How can they prevent themselves from doing a terrible job at a job they created? The world may never know because I certainly don’t know,” she wrote.

In the comments section, users presented their own similar gripes about the company.

“I was told to go ask my neighbors! No I won’t, especially when you dropped two other deliveries to my home same day!” exclaimed a user.

“Just happened to me on Saturday. The mailman put it in a mailbox 7 houses down,” added another.

“Sometimes they’re too lazy to walk to my door and have left packages in the flowerbed about 15’ from my door. One even placed it under the rain gutter spout,” recalled a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Valencia via email and TikTok DM.

