‘Y’all might as well just fire me!’: Amazon driver documents getting van stuck in driveway

A TikToker documented an Amazon van getting stuck, with the driver contemplating whether he’d get fired for the snafu. Commenters were only too happy to make their own observations.

The TikTok video comes from Detroit-based creators DQ and Navia, who gathered more than 3.1 million views since posting it a week ago. The video shows an Amazon vehicle perpendicular to the road, with both the front and back tires sunk in to mud on either side of the road.

The video’s shot from the perspective of the Amazon employee walking up to the stuck van, mumbling, “Y’all might as well just fire me!” He goes on to address a history of “dumb-ass shit” he’s done—presumably under Amazon’s employ. But he then assesses the stuck van as the potential final nail in the coffin, noting, “This might be my last motherf*ckin’ day.”

It appears he might be looking to form an additional thought, but it dissolves into nonsensical mumbling.

Clearly, the video’s achieved a viral quality from people gawking at the misfortune, though it also led commenters to wonder if the driver still has a job.

“What’s the update?” one wanted to know, wondering if it the person is still employed.

Others remarked that Amazon’s used to this, with one observing, “UPS would def fire you but Amazon nah that’s a write up cause you still got 32 totes to go plus over flow.”

Another thought it would just make the driver better, remarking, “Bro, people learn from experience. I would never fire someone for this.”

Others had suggestions for how to get the van out. “Did u try holding R2 an L2 down an moving yo left stick to the right??” one joked.

Several noted that the driver was trying to use cardboard behind the back wheels in a futile attempt to get the vehicle out.

“Who package you open to put under the tire?” one cracked.

Another noted, “I’ll never understand the cardboard. My husband is a wrecker driver and is constantly saving Amazon drivers & all of them have cardboard out.”

Some commented on him seemingly being impaired while he spoke, while another merely called attention to his manner of speaking by cracking, “What Lil Wayne doing?”

The video did have a Part 2, with the creators showing a tow truck coming in a second video to pull the stuck vehicle out.

The driver, in his inimitable fashion, heralds its arrival by saying, “Finally! God damn!”

Commenters coming into that second video appeared grateful that he still had his job, though one used the occasion to poke fun at Amazon, noting, “Bet they still made you finish your route.”

A third video confirms he’s still with Amazon; he asserts in it, “They can’t fire me; I one of they best workers!”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creators via TikTok comment and to an Amazon PR rep via email.