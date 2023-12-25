‘I will replace your Fiji water with Aquafina’: Amazon delivery driver demands you stop ordering water and dog food

An Amazon worker has gone to TikTok to express his frustration with customers ordering heavy items, particularly calling out those who purchase water and dog food.

The video, posted by TikTok user @thatamazonguyy, has quickly gone viral garnering over 754,000 views and sparking a debate in the comments.

In the video, the Amazon employee, who reportedly works as a trainer within the company, vented about the difficulty of a recent shift. Opting to volunteer for an extra shift, he was assigned to the role of a picker which involves handling heavy items and packages.

“Since I’m a trainer, most of you should know trainers don’t really do much we sit on our ass all day, I already knew it was gonna be a tough day,” he said in the video.

He continued, “Tell me why every other item I picked was either Fiji water or fcking dog food? Are you telling me you’re out of water, you go on Amazon, and you wait two to three business days to get your f*****g water, bro? What are you drinking in the meantime? Take your lazy a** to the store and buy water there like normal people do.”

The TikToker then emphasized the difficulty of the job, calling on viewers to “imagine a 50-year-old lady” working in his place, before issuing a warning: “The next time I’m picking and I see some water, I’m going to replace your Fiji water with Aquafina. If you’re buying dog food, I’m gonna replace half of the dog food with cat food.”

In the comment section, the video received mixed reactions. Some viewers sympathized with the TikToker’s perspective, while others defended customers who rely on online shopping.

One commenter, who claims to be an Amazon driver, shared the sentiment, saying, “kitty litter and water are the things I HATE delivering, especially if it’s going to an apartment.”

Some commenter emphasized the challenges faced by older individuals, with one stating, “But there’s old people who can’t get to stores and lift those heavy items so they order it…just saying.”

“My grandmother is 81, if she needs to order it then so be it!” a second echoed.

Another commenter declared, “Just because of this video I’m ordering my water through Amazon now lmao.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatamazonguyy via TikTok direct messages for comment.