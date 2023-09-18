‘I think this is gonna be my last day’: Amazon worker films herself working through thunderstorm

Amazon employees are known for working in all sorts of weather conditions. For example, allegations have been made against Amazon for requiring its employees to work through a tornado—a move that eventually led to the deaths of 6 workers.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing what working through hazardous conditions actually looks like.

In a video with over 4.9 million views, TikTok user Royzalynn Miller (@royzmill) shows herself in a delivery truck when suddenly a loud crack of thunder can be heard.

After cursing, she shows the rainstorm that now surrounds her vehicle.

“I was finna start talking my sh*t, y’all, but—yeah, I think this is gonna be my last day,” she says in the video.

@royzmill Amazon need to be throwing a lil extra in my check for this shit 🤣 ♬ original sound – royzalynn miller

In the caption, she adds, “Amazon need to be throwing a lil extra in my check for this shit.”

Miller isn’t the first to complain about having to work for Amazon in extreme conditions. A user on TikTok recently virally complained about the company’s mandated heat breaks for delivery drivers, saying that they only further exposed her to the heat it was designed to avoid. Another claimed that following Amazon’s GPS instructions left them stuck in the mud of a cornfield.

Back on Miller’s video, users shared their own experiences working for Amazon in inclement weather.

“Amazon would be like ‘yea it’s a flood but can you still finish your route?’” wrote a user.

“Girl it’s even worse when it’s pitch black and storming like this and they get mad if you come back with anything,” added another. “Like bro you can’t even see out here.”

“Rain or sleet still gotta deliver,” shared a third. “I almost got stuck in the middle of some woods at night on a sandy road after it rained. Dont get paid enough.”

Others simply felt sympathy for the workers.

“Amazon delivering to our house during [Hurricane] Idalia really put in perspective how little they care about their works safety,” stated a commenter.

“They really don’t. No matter the condition they still want you to deliver, but at the sane time what you to leave it somewhere safe & dry. like how,” replied a user.

This alleged worker mistreatment has led some to consider leaving the job.

“No fr I’m putting my 2 weeks in tomorrow,” declared a commenter. “They hate us.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Miller via TikTok direct message.