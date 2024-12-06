‘This TV will be gone very soon’: Man criticizes Amazon for how it delivered 65-inch TCL TV

A man criticized Amazon for how it delivered a 65-inch TCL TV, claiming where the delivery worker left it made for easy porch-pirate pickings.

TikToker Deion’s (@reiddeon) video got over 45,000 views. “Amazon got to do better,” the text overlay of it reads.

It’s unclear whether Deion ordered the TV or if a neighbor of his did, and he simply noticed it.

Deion’s video begins with him showing the placement of the TV. It’s set on the front porch of a home. “Look at this,” he says. “This is what Amazon’s doing now? Dropping off 65-inches, put it on your front porch?”

“Now why would deliver a 65 inch tv and leave. This TV will be gone very soon,” he added in the caption, implying the delivery was not for him, as he believes the TV will be stolen.

Viewers weren’t sympathetic

Many viewers said they don’t feel Amazon is at fault for the exposed TV. “Whoever ordered it should’ve been home to get it. This ain’t on Amazon,” they penned.

“They literally tell you when stuff is coming,” another argued.

A third sarcastic reply read, “They should’ve put it under the mat? Next time be at the [house] waiting.”

Porch pirate thefts on the rise

Delivery thieves are known to be more active during the holiday season. NBC Palm Springs reports that in 2023, 120.5 million packages were stolen. And local news outlet ABC 11 reports that, even though it’s early in the Christmas season, porch pirates have already started taking packages.

Delivery options

If you want to lessen your chances of having your packages stolen, you have a few options. NBC Palm Springs pointed out that Amazon offers alternate delivery options, such as giving delivery workers garage or locker box access. Several viewers let Deion know about this.

“Not being rude. But what else was they supposed to do if there is no special instructions or garage key activated?” one said.

“You can give them your garage code,” another shared.

Upon placing an order through Amazon, its checkout page lists a variety of detail instructions for delivery drivers. There, customers can give a security code or a call box number and name to drivers.

Furthermore, shoppers can also alert an Amazon employee as to whether or not a key fob is required for building entry. Customers can also select where exactly they want their packages left: front door, mailroom, property staff, or building selection. Also, customers can ask that the driver leave their package with their unit’s leasing office or select “no preference.”

Finally, there’s a box where customers can write in custom instructions.

It is also recommended that customers track their packages. If you’re able, bring them inside promptly upon delivery.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon via email and Deion via TikTok comment for further information.

