‘I’m so concerned’: Fans defend Amanda Bynes after she appears different—and goes dark again on social media

Amanda Bynes’ return to the internet in December had fans questioning why she looks so “different.” After addressing her new look on her TikTok account, fans are defending her against users that still say she is being impersonated.

Bynes’ TikTok account has since been deleted. According to HuffPost, Bynes took to TikTok in order to address “a couple of stories online that say I have a new look.”

“I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes,” she explained. “I don’t have those skin folds anymore—it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done.”

Some fans are still concerned about Bynes and think even though she admitted to getting surgery, the person behind the TikTok account was not her.

The user @jillmpeterson12 posted a viral video expressing her concerns. She has reached over 556,000 views and 9,000 likes by Wednesday.

@jillmpeterson12 posted a short 6-second clip with the on-screen caption, “Who else had found Amanda Bynes on TikTok and is so confused… What happened.”

She captioned her video, “I was obsessed with her growing up…. I’m so concerned.”

“I still say, that’s not her!” one user persisted.

“That can’t be her,” another agreed.

“Look up the Nickelodeon Documentary and then you’ll realize why her and other females are not the same,” a comment said.

Another said, “She’s who she is and doesn’t need to explain to anyone. Either love her or hate her. I love this new her.”

“Leave Amanda alone,” another added.

One user @tayxfair posted a similar video with the caption “That is NOT Amanda.”

A Bynes defender told the user, “unfortunately, it is.”

“She did have surgery. Plus she’s older. People change,” another said.

@tayxfair responded to a comment saying, “For those commenting life changes people, etc. of course — but look at the bridge of her nose. That only changes with reconstructed surgery. The only surgery she reportedly had was for her eyelids.”

Another user commented, explaining, “There’s something called saddle nose that comes from long term drug use.”

