‘Just drink twice as much’: Hotel guests try to figure out if all-inclusive resorts are tricking customers with watered-down drinks

All-inclusive resorts can be a perfect option for travelers desiring an all-in-one vacation experience. Whereas normal hotels only provide a room and, occasionally, a complimentary breakfast, travelers at all-inclusive hotels can expect meals, activities, entertainment, and drinks—all included in the price of staying at the resort.

With some all-inclusive resorts offering competitive prices with non-all-inclusive hotels, a few travelers have begun to wonder about how the resorts are able to cut corners to afford all these extra amenities.

One prominent conspiracy theory is that all-inclusive resorts water down alcoholic drinks, saving them money while the customer is none the wiser.

TikTok user Chelsea (@cheapholidayexpert) is aware of this theory—and decided to test it out for herself.

In a clip with over 623,000 views, Chelsea and a man named James use a refractometer or “alcohol measurer” to test the alcohol content in a shot of a gin and a shot of vodka.

The result? Both shots, which should be at around 37.5% alcohol, measure at around 33%—a minor change the pair attribute to heat affecting the device’s readout.

In short, the cheap all-inclusive resort does not appear to be watering down its alcohol.

“We have literally seen them break the seal on brand new bottles,” Chelsea says. “So I’m going to go ahead and say that this place is not watering down.”

As some commenters noted, it does not make sense for the all-inclusive resort to water down its alcohol.

After all, guests at all-inclusive resorts are generally allowed to order as many drinks as they’d like. Watering down a spirit would not stop someone staying at the hotel from ordering multiple drinks using that same spirit—thus consuming the same amount of alcohol.

That said, a few commenters warned that a cheap all-inclusive resort may not create as strong of a mixed drink as you’re used to, or that they may use cheap alcohol to make your order.

Users seemed to not care about these details, sharing their thoughts on all-inclusive drinking in the comments.

“Even if they did [you’re] all inclusive so just drink twice as much,” wrote a user.

“And most people feel like they’re not getting as drunk because they consumed their body weight in food each day,” added another.

“I’ve lost taste buds from the way they pour in my all inclusives,” recalled a third. “They definitely didn’t water down where I have been.”

