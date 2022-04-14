‘It’s giving Fyre Festival’: Vacationer shares food she’s eating on what’s supposed to be a ‘luxury all-inclusive resort’

A woman on TikTok says she thought she was going to a “luxury all-inclusive resort.” But then she went to eat.

The woman, known as Naquai (@quaidollarsign), said the so-called resort’s food was “giving school lunch.” She shared a video showing pictures of her meals at the resort.

One meal appeared to be three pieces of lettuce covered in salad dressing with one and a half tomatoes. Another was an unidentifiable, sludge-like mixture in a mini cast iron skillet.

A third meal looked like it might have been a form of beef and broccoli with rice with plastic wrap over it. Other meals included spaghetti, chicken, and spinach with cream.

As of Wednesday, the video received about 2.3 million views on TikTok with more than 9,600 comments. Viewers had their own ideas of what the meals were “giving.”

“It’s giving fyre festival,” one viewer commented, referencing the infamous festival in 2017 that’s become known as the “world’s biggest festival flop.”

“It’s giving meals on wheels,” another viewer commented.

Another comment read, “it’s giving nursing home cuisine.”

Some viewers voiced which dish shocked them the most.

“Boy that first salad completely killed me..” one user said.

Another user wrote, “It’s the plastic wrap still on it !!!”

“Is that applesauce? In a skillet??????!” another viewer asked about the second dish.

Several viewers cracked jokes about the resort’s chefs, trying to explain what went wrong.

“They made whatever they had in the fridge,” one TikToker commented with a laughing emoji.

“Dang was the chefs on vacation too. All of it look like leftovers,” another TikToker said.

“Someone lied on their resume,” one user guessed.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Naquai said her vacation was at the Royalton Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. She said she booked the resort through JetBlue Vacations, a travel booking company she thought was “pretty reputable.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@quaidollarsign/video/7084651060601654571

“They kind of misled me,” Naquai said in the video. “I definitely did a lot of research before I went… and you just really can’t find any photos of the food or anything, like it’s not that easy to find.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Naquai via TikTok comment and to Blue Diamond Resorts, the company that manages Royalton Punta Cana, via press email.