‘I have never seen them on sale like that’: Aldi shopper finds Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes for 49 cents. Viewers don’t blame her for what she did next

Every year, Little Debbie releases its iconic Christmas Tree Cakes in time for the holidays. In a now-vial clip, a son revealed what his mom did when she stumbled across the holiday treats for 49 cents a box at Aldi.

TikTok user @iostrigga unveiled the clearance price for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes at Aldi. The original cost of the desserts was $2.58, but they were on sale for 49 cents. Instead of buying one box, the content creator’s mother decided to take advantage of the deal. “My momma seen the discount for Little Debbies is 50 cent. Look at this sh*t,” he said, laughing. He then panned his camera from the price tag to his cart, revealing that his mom had taken the display case with 14 boxes of Christmas Tree Cakes.

“Cant beat that deal tho,” he captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aldi via press email and @iostrigga via TikTok comment. The video racked up over 696,000 views, and many commenters said they would’ve done the same thing.

“Me especially if I’m in there with my food card. Everyone get a box for Christmas,” one viewer wrote.

“I would buy every single box in the store at that price!!” a second agreed.

“I’d do the exact same, no shame,” a third stated.

One viewer was especially shocked by the price. “I have never seen them on sale like that,” they wrote.

On the other hand, some explained why that might be.

“When they need to make space they will clearance stuff out usually holiday stuff and check expiration dates,” one viewer advised.

“They probably expire soon. Worked at Aldi last Xmas and these same things expired a few days after we received them,” another echoed.

Aldi is known for discounting its baked goods five days before the expiration date. However, it’s unknown if the company does that for other items. Nevertheless, it’s best to err on the side of caution. According to Money Lover, “You can sometimes see this by looking at the labels. If it looks like the item has been labeled twice, you should probably think twice about buying it. Or, ask the manager for a discount if you can peel back the new label to reveal the old one, with the old expiration date.

Some stores will have clearance specials on products that are about to expire, but again, check the label. If it is about to expire based on the new label, it could be way past the original date. You may want to avoid that item.”