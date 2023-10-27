‘A sensory nightmare for me’: Walmart shopper finds boxes of Velveeta for 50 cents. Viewers say Kraft is better

A Walmart customer recently went viral when she filmed how her fiance reacted to finding out that Velveeta Shells and Cheese were 50 cents a box.

TikTok user Lissa91 (@alissa_2711) racked up over 2.1 million views and more than 136,000 likes for the short clip. Viewers overwhelmingly applauded their quick thinking and thrifty shopping habits.

The video begins with her fiance strolling down the grocery aisle.

“Babe, Velveeta is 50 cents a box,” she says.

He briefly inspects the price before dumping an armful of boxes into their cart.

Most viewers shared how they would have done the same thing if they’d seen such a good deal.

“This is the only correct reaction,” a user said.

“I love my Velveeta,” another added.

“I would have bought every box,” a user remarked.

Even Velveeta’s verified account chimed in, writing, “This is exactly how you do this” with applause emojis.

One commenter shared a great deal they’d discovered. “Best we ever found was 23 cent kraft,” they wrote. “It was a mistyped in the ad. We hit multiple stores to grab what we could. Lived on kraft for about 3 months.”

Others disagreed with the couple’s decision to buy so much Velveeta Shells and Cheese, arguing that Kraft and other brands taste better.

“Idc I’m still buying Kraft,” a user said.

“That’s still too much for Velveeta. No thanks,” a second replied.

“The worst mac and cheese,” another user remarked.

“If it was Cracker Barrel or southern style Kraft Deluxe I’d do this but Velveeta tastes like nothing,” a fourth explained.

Groceries prices have skyrocketed in the last few years. According to the USDA, annual food spending increased by 70% from 1997 to 2022, which was the highest recorded level in history.

Unfortunately, things have only gotten worse in 2023. An analysis conducted by nutrition experts Total Shape discovered that Americans are spending 71% more on their weekly groceries than in 2022. However, this doesn’t mean that people are buying more food or being less thrifty.

Prices for staples like eggs have jumped, causing people to spend more for less. Compared to the same period in 2022, sales of milk fell by 3.9%, fresh eggs by 4.7%, bread by 3.8%, and root vegetables by 3.5%. At the same time, prices rose. Fresh eggs increased in price by 48.2%, milk by 5%, bread by 12.7%, and root vegetables rose by 14.7%. So, despite people buying less, food manufacturers reported sales growth in the last quarter.

The Daily Dot reached out to The Kraft-Heinz Company via email and Lissa91 via TikTok comment for further information.