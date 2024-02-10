‘Poor girl. She wanted to cry!’: Bride books wedding photographer through her Airbnb. She gets ‘stood up’

Flouncing around their mother’s closet, engulfed in the endless layers of white silk and old perfume of her bridal dress, every little girl dreams of their wedding day. Yet, it’s not uncommon that these dreams can be slowly tarnished by the realities of the world.

Much like TikToker @Bramty, when the original wedding ceremony isn’t as glamorous as had once been fantasized, many try and recreate their wedding years later in hopes of making it more memorable.

But in a TikTok posted on Jan. 25, the family influencer shared the brutal realities of what occurred on the day of her 10-year wedding anniversary to husband Luis. Gaining over 3.2 million views and 433,300 likes, the video rehashes the moment her wedding do-over took quite a turn.

With a following of over 3.9 million, Bramy had been updating her admirers throughout the week of her whimsical plans for a wedding do-over, without telling them the exact details. According to a video posted earlier that week on Jan. 22, she informed them that the couple had traveled to another country.

“[We are] doing everything we couldn’t do as teens.” Bramy said.

And just like that, the Hispanic woman is pictured standing in a silk cream dress with lilies, dangle pearl earrings, and kitten heels, in Cuba.

“It’s been on our bucket list to travel here and we finally did it” Bramty, in a previous video, captioned.

Having originally gotten married to Luis at 18 years old in her mother’s living room at 7 months pregnant, the couple was excited to have a do-over. Yet, as Bramy began her TikTok, nothing short of disappointed emotions flooded her face. She just wanted to have engagement-like photos to show off.

“We never had engagement photos, I never wore a white dress, we didn’t do any of that,” Bramty said. “So now for our 10 years, this is the perfect time.”

But the photographer never came.

With no cell service, the dressed-up couple allegedly walked around the streets of Cuba looking for a man they booked through Airbnb Experience.

Launched in 2016, Airbnb Experiences are bookable activities for guests during their stay in the area. According to their website, these experiences are hosted by locals to provide unique memories that surpass typical tourist escapades. Any host is able to sign up for the program and offer their services to travelers.

“We were basically trying to find someone we’ve never seen before without being after to call him.” Bramty said.

Luckily, there were locals around the church willing to revive the photoshoot.

“We decided to ask a group of teenage girls if they could take some photos of us and make the best out of it and they did,” Bramty said.

When Bramty and husband Luis arrived back at their accommodations and connected to Wi-Fi, their original photographer reached out offering to reschedule because of the confusion. But, because of their busy schedule, the couple was unable to rebook for another day.

“Luis, you need to rebook this experience for Bramty as a surprise. She looked so sad,” one commenter said.

Luckily, as she began to walk away from the wedding venue, Bramty found another way to commemorate the day. Passing a trash bin, she threw away her series of crumbled flowers, except for one which seemed seemingly untouched.

“I’ll keep this one for memory,” she said with a faint smile. “It will be nice to take back home, like dry it out and put it in a frame.”

Laughing, her husband was quick to joke that it was Bramty’s Spanish heritage causing her to cherish the singular lily.

“Thing about a Spanish woman, they want to save everything,” Luis said.

@bramty Long story short, there is no cell service here in Cuba. The only times we get to use our phones is when we’re in our hotel, connected to wifi. So we we’re basically trying to find someone we’ve never seen before without being able to call him! When we got back to the hotel, after waiting and walking around everywhere, he offered to reschedule because he couldn’t find us either 😩 We decided to ask a group of teenage girls if they would take some photos of us and make the best out of it and they did 🙏🏼🥹 ♬ original sound – Bramty

Now while their fanciful day didn’t go quite as planned, the couple was still able to continue on with their trip, enjoying the beautiful island. According to Bramy’s videos, the couple partook in Cuban cuisine, hiking, horseback riding, village life, and just enjoying time together.

“This is my element, this is where I need to be.” Bramty said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @Bramty via TikTok DM for comment and to Airbnb via email for comment.