‘Throwing out the tequila should be a crime’: Airbnb host has to pour out $160 tequila after guests leave it behind

It has become common for Airbnb guests to leave behind personal items. In a now-viral TikTok, an Airbnb host documented the items her guests left behind, including a $160 tequila bottle.

The video was uploaded by Giullianna Liza (@atouchofclass_miami), who previously went viral for revealing the large number of items guests left behind after their four-day stay, including a Marc Jacobs bag. In this latest episode of the saga, the Florida-based Airbnb host revealed what her two-night stay guests left behind. First were two full cartons of free-range organic eggs in the fridge. Next was an item on the couch that appeared to be a RYHPEZ car trash can. Against the wall were cat products: a 14-pound Arm & Hammer box of litter and a grocery bag filled with several containers of Iams wet food.

Then, Liza unveiled the beverages: a six-pack of Schweppes tonic water, four Modelo glass beer bottles, and a $160 Clase Azul Reposado Tequila. It’s unclear what Liza did with the rest of the items in her video, but when it came to the tequila, viewers watched as the content creator poured it down the drain.

She wrapped up the clip by showing off a green dinosaur with a hollow across its spine and a matching brown dish with a segment down the middle. “What is this used for?” she asked in a text overlay.

Liza elaborated on her confusion about the dinosaur in the caption. “It looks like a toy but it also looks like it’s used for something else,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Liza via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.9 million views as of Oct. 25, where viewers shared what the dinosaur and dish were used for.

“Love the dinosaur taco holder,” one viewer said.

“The dinosaur is supposed to hold chips and the green bits for the dip,” a second answered.

In addition, others were shocked that she dumped out the expensive tequila.

“Pouring out the Azul hurt my feelings,” one user stated.

“Throwing out the tequila should be a crime,” a second remarked.

However, one user jumped to the content creator’s defense. “Those who are saying ‘why’d she pour it out’ obv for safety reasons that bottle could’ve had anything mixed inside of it,” they wrote.

While Liza disposed of the drink her guests left behind, not everyone who cleans up after Airbnb guests does so. In March, a cleaner went viral for sharing the “haul” of free food and drinks she received after cleaning an Airbnb.