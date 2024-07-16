‘I know it’s just an overpriced Honda but’: New Acura driver can’t believe what her parking brake does after just 2K miles

A recent TikTok video may have you reconsidering whether you want to pay a premium price for an Acura.

Acura, Honda’s luxury brand, has a higher price point than the more commonplace Honda Accord or Civic but if this TikToker is to be believed it might not be worth the higher sticker price.

A.A. Lana (@aa.lana_22) posted her claim of Acura’s failure on her TikTok page three days ago. The video currently has 272,600 views as of Monday.

The video captioned, “I know it’s just an overpriced Honda but damn,” features Lana inside her Acura as she films the car’s center console electronic parking brake assembly.

“Acura? WTF? B***h,” she says as she shows that the parking brake dynamic mode control buttons have detached and fallen into the console. The parking brake indicator is lit and appears to be engaged.

“This car’s only … I’ve only had it for barely three months,” she says before showing the mileage display which reads only slightly over 2,500 miles.

“I came to put my parking brake on and what the f***?” she asks, again displaying the submerged control buttons.

“Hope I don’t die,” she tells her viewers, looking at the camera. “So much for luxury brand, hmm?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lana via TikTok messenger and comment for further statement.

Is Acura worth it?

According to the company website, Acura was founded as Honda’s luxury line in 1986 when it launched the Integra and Legen models. The company sells cars primarily in the North American market.

Lana’s problem does not appear to be a widespread complaint in any of the many online Acura discussion problems. However, many of Lana’s viewers were quick to criticize the brand and its luxury designation.

“Imma hold your hand when I tell you this… Acuras not luxury,” 24Joseph8 (@joseph24_49) commented.

“Not luxury. The word I would use is premium lol,” another viewer chimed in.

“New Acura are not luxury anymore, they made them to look like a dam Kia and Honda,” another viewer claimed.

Indeed, many viewers chimed in with similar opinions stating that the Acura interior is essentially a Honda interior.

“New Acuras with the Honda Civic interior is diabolical,” wrote thatguy31 (@accord_matrix).

One viewer added, “The integra is just a civic with a costume.”

A review on Drive.com was generally favorable to the brand but did note both the Accord and the Integra shared similar design elements. A January 2022 post on the Integratalk forum stated, “Photos of the 2023 Acura Integra interior leaked online today and it looks very much like what you’d find in the 2022+ Honda Civic..”

The Daly Dot has reached out to Acura via email for a statement.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.