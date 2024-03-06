‘They rarely have like known issues’: Mechanics weigh in on what they really think about Acura

In a recent TikTok video that has quickly garnered attention with over 81,700 views, @accurateautoinc dives into the reliability of Acura vehicles, sparking a conversation around common issues and the overall dependability of this luxury car brand. Through a series of interviews with mechanics, the video sheds light on the experiences of automotive professionals with Acura models, mainly focusing on their encounters with engine and maintenance problems.

One mechanic emphasizes, “To be honest with the Acura, it’s normally just like traditional maintenance stuff. Like they rarely have like known issues for those vehicles.” This sentiment is echoed throughout the interviews, with another mechanic noting, “Acuras are pretty solid, but timing belt services and then some of them like to blow spark plugs out.” Despite these minor issues, the consensus among the mechanics interviewed is clear: Acura vehicles are generally reliable, with any significant problems often boiling down to routine maintenance and the occasional timing belt service or spark plug issue.

One buyer in the comments is a true believer in the Acura brand: “I have a 2012 Acura, and the only thing I’ve had to get done are maintenance: tires, oil change, brakes, filters, wipers. That’s it. 135k miles.” “Traded in my TL that had 240k miles for an MDX,” said another happy customer. “Only issue I’ve ever had was the battery died at 95k miles in -32-degree weather.”

One person has a vintage: “I love my 1993 Acura Legend. I got over 300,000 miles on that car.” Another pointed to the excelled customer service, writing, “2013 had a power steering module go. There was a service bulletin on it and was covered even though the car was out of warranty.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@accurateautoinc/video/7336242543060929835

This anecdotal evidence from the TikTok video aligns with broader industry analysis. According to RepairPal, Acura ranks second out of 32 car brands regarding reliability, trailing only its sister brand, Honda. This high ranking underscores Acura’s reputation for producing luxurious and dependable vehicles over the long haul. The average Acura owner can expect to take their car in for repairs 0.4 times per year, with an 8% chance that the repair could be severe—a relatively low figure, especially for a luxury brand.

Further supporting the video’s claims, a detailed article from FINN.com highlights Acura’s strong reliability scores, notable safety and fuel efficiency ratings, and low average repair costs compared to other luxury brands. While common issues such as engine troubles, transmission failure, and recalls have been reported, Acura’s comprehensive warranty coverage offers protection that mitigates these concerns for many owners.

RepairPal’s data provides additional context, revealing that average annual repair costs for an Acura are $501, with 0.4 visits to the shop per year. This indicates that while Acuras may require maintenance, the associated expenses are manageable and often lower than those of other luxury brands. Safety ratings from organizations like the IIHS and NHTSA further bolster Acura’s reputation, with models such as the 2024 Acura Integra, MDX, RDX, and TLX receiving top marks.

Despite the positive outlook on Acura’s reliability, the video and supporting sources acknowledge that every vehicle has potential issues. Occasionally, engine troubles, transmission failure, and specific recalls affect certain Acura models. However, the brand’s strong warranty coverage and commitment to addressing these issues head-on through settlements and repair programs demonstrate a dedication to customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability.

The TikTok video by @accurateautoinc, backed by industry data and mechanic testimonials, paints a picture of Acura as a brand synonymous with reliability and quality. While maintenance and occasional repairs are part of owning any vehicle, Acura’s reputation, bolstered by solid warranty coverage and favorable safety and efficiency ratings, makes it a compelling choice for consumers seeking luxury without compromising dependability.

The Daily Dot contacted @accurateautoinc and Acura for comment.