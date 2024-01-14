You can still get your favorite Starbucks beverage while onboard a cruise in the middle of the sea. Plus, you can get unlimited drinks aboard for just about $13 daily. Don’t get too excited yet. Every cruise line doesn’t have this offer, but a passenger shared in a viral PSA that you can take advantage of this offer if you’re traveling with Norwegian Cruise Line.

In the TikTok, user Stacy Barringer (@stayseebee), who’s on a nearly week-long Norwegian Cruise, is seen walking around with two large (likely a venti or trenta in Starbucks terms) iced coffees or frappes in her hand as she films.

She explained that she got the unlimited Starbucks package and paid about $70 for the duration of her trip. Barringer added that with the promotion, she could get as many drinks as she wanted in each transaction. “It is a really good deal,” Barringer said.

While she got multiple drinks at the counter, Norwegian’s terms and conditions clearly state that technically eligible guests (aka the ones who pay for the package) are only allowed one beverage per transaction.

We’re giving you a fair warning in case you try Barringer’s hack and are denied. Baristas on each cruise may have different levels of leniency with the rules. Also, while Barringer said she paid $70 for the package, the listed cost is $12.95 per person per day on the cruise. And expect to see a 20% gratuity and beverage service charge at checkout.

All in all, it’s likely only worth it for people who expect to have at least two or three drinks each day (and are avoiding the buffet coffee). The Starbucks drink package is one of many offered onboard. Others include the unlimited soda package (an endless flow of fountain soda), the Hawaii beverage package, and the open bar package for those over 21.

The TikTok has more than 2.6 million views and 2,400 comments as of Sunday afternoon.

Several people pointed out that Barringer made a Starbucks video amid a boycott. The coffee giant is currently being boycotted by people and organizations that are pro-Palestine amidst allegations that the company supports Israel.

“nah Starbucks is canceled,” a commenter wrote.

But others said they either didn’t care about the boycott or were outright enthusiastic about the deal.

“So awesome I’d def do that and I’m def not boycotting them,” a person said.

“the way they would lose money on me,” the top comment read.

“The girl math on this is crazy… cruise+$70 unlimited starbucks= free cruise,” a viewer wrote.

Starbucks has also been in the news recently as chaos has ensued surrounding their Stanley cup collaboration with Target on pink Valentine’s Day cups. The water vessels quickly sold out, and people have gotten into literal fights over them.

The Daily Dot reached out to Barringer for comment via email.